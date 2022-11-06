HARDY Posts New Photos From His Wedding: ‘Most Important Day of Our Lives’

Award-winning singer-songwriter Michael Hardy, known professionally as HARDY, celebrated a major life milestone last month, marrying his longtime partner, Caleigh Ryan. After celebrating their nuptials on Saturday, October 29th, the “TRUCK BED” singer shared sweet photos of their special day to social media, reflecting on “the most important day of our lives.”

HARDY’s wedding post came courtesy of exclusives from People magazine, and they capture both a genuine love between the country music star and his new wife as well as some more light-hearted moments during the ceremony featuring some tiny equines.

“Again, the best day of my life,” HARDY wrote in his Instagram caption. “Thank you to everyone involved for making this day the most important day of our lives.”

Some of the photos see Caleigh and Michael away from their wedding venue, sharing their vows in private as HARDY said they would do during an interview prior to their ceremony. Other photos, however, show the country star and his bride getting their party on, and dancing with their guests—which numbered more than 300 in total.

Fans, excited to see the singer so happy following a terrifying bus accident at the beginning of October, shared lots of love and well wishes in the comments.

“Congrats pal!” one HARDY fan wrote. “There’s only two things you’ll do that’s better than anything you’ll do music-wise. Commit to a woman and create life.”

Another commenter shared meaningful well-wishes for the happy couple.

“Happy for you both,” they wrote. “May God bless you always!”

HARDY also saw love in the comments from “Big, Big Plans” singer Chris Lane and singing TikTok sensation Bailey Zimmerman.

Country Artist Lauren Alaina Caught HARDY’s Wife’s Bouquet

Rumor has it that whoever catches the bouquet at a wedding is the next individual to get married. Well, after HARDY and Caleigh Ryan’s ceremony at the end of October, country singer Lauren Alaina was the lucky woman to catch the bride’s bouquet. And the entire hilarious fiasco was caught on video.

Standing at the front of the room, just feet away from Caleigh Ryan was preparing to toss her bouquet, Lauren Alaina stood excitedly alongside other hopeful wedding guests. However, when HARDY’s brand new bride overshot the bouquet and it went flying toward a table several rows back, Alaina charged for it.

Running back to the front of the room, with the wedding bouquet in hand, Lauren Alaina ran a lap around the new Mrs. Hardy before running up to her videographer and proudly proclaiming, “YES.”

HARDY and Lauren Alaina fans shared a good laugh about the scene in the comments following the clip.

“Girl you didn’t catch it,” one viewer quipped, “you HUNTED it!!”

“The victory lap,” a second person laughed, while a third said, “Gotta admire the dedication!”