hardy-posts-video-update-after-scary-tour-bus-crash

Days after being involved in a serious tour bus accident in Tennessee, HARDY gives an update about the situation, including changes in his tour schedule, through his Instagram account.

“What’s up guys, HARDY here,” the country music star declared. “Just giving you an update on myself. I am ok. Just got done hanging out with Tanner. Tanner is ok. Noah is ok. We still want you guys to pray for our bus driver, Ricky, who is still not in the clear yet. So, if you guys could please pray for him that would be greatly appreciated.”

HARDY then spoke about the changes in his tour schedule. “I have decided that it is in my best interest to cancel the shows that I have coming up and that is Arlington, Texas, Flannagan’s in Columbus, Ohio. I’m very sorry but it’s just what I need to do right now. And Ernest will be taking my place in Arlington, Texas and we will reschedule Flannagan’s in Columbus, Ohio for July 1, 2023. ”

HARDY went on to thank his fans for the love and support he has received over the past few days. He also reiterated the importance of praying for his bus driver. “Just keep praying for Ricky, my bus driver. He really needs it. He got a good report tonight but he needs all the love and all the prayers that he can get. We will 100% bounce back from this.”

As previously reported, HARDY revealed that four people were involved in the bus crash and all of them were treated for “significant injuries.” The country singer and two of the passengers were released. But the bus driver is still being observed for his injuries.

ERNEST Shares Plans to Cover for HARDY in Arlington, Texas Following Bus Accident

Meanwhile, ERNEST announces on his Instagram the plan to cover for HARDY during the Arlington, Texas performance on Saturday (October 8th). He will be performing alongside Morgan Wallen.

“Due to this weeks events… I’ll be covering for my brother HARDY this weekend in Arlington, TX 10/8,” ERNEST wrote. “And will be headlining Flanagan’s in Columbus, OH on 10/13… Huntsville that unfortunately means we have to cancel the show on Saturday but I’ll make it up to y’all soon… I promise! Please keep team HARDY and bus driver Ricky in your thoughts and prayers.”

ERNEST then shared that tickets for the Huntsville performance will be fully refunded. In the meantime, ERNEST will be performing at Birmingham, Alabama’s Zydeco on Thursday (October 6th) and Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Druid City Music Hall on Friday (October 7th). He will then perform with Wallen at the Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.