HARDY Reveals Why He Made ‘Give Heaven Some Hell’ a Single

When HARDY celebrated his first chart-topping single One Beer, he was quick to enjoy a second hit with Give Heaven Some Hell. And while some may assume the milestone made choosing a follow-up particularly stressful, the singer said his fans made it easy.

The Country music star dropped the single in 2021, and it was only his third as a lead artist. The tune came off his highly-successful debut studio album, The Rock, which meant he had several options that would have fared well on the radio.

As the 2022 ACM Songwriter of the Year winner told Holler, there is a science behind releasing singles. Like most singers, he begins planning his next once his current is riding in the “Top 10 or Top 5.”

But he didn’t start thinking about a follow-up to One Beer until it was nearing No.1. And at that point, he only considered two songs—Give Heaven Some Hell and Boyfriend. When it was time to make a decision, the former came out the clear winner because it deeply resonated with so many of his fans.

“It was such an obvious choice – I could go on my Instagram and hit refresh, and by the end of this call someone will have contacted me and told me a story about how Give Heaven Some Hell connected with him,” he said.

HARDY Writes Songs to ‘Make People Feel Something’

Dropping the song ended up bringing the new star more fame. It ended up reaching No. 11 on the US Country Airplay chart and No. 8 on Canada’s Country Chart. It also earned the coveted RIAA Platinum and MC Platinum certifications twice.

HARDY is now working on a new record titled The Mockingbird & the Crow, which is a collaboration with Morgan Wallen that will blend the Country and Rock genres. And today (Oct. 10), he dropped three new songs ahead of its anticipated Jan. 20, 2023 release. So it’s not likely that we’ll see another single off The Rock.

But the 32-year-old seems content with closing his debut album with Give Heaven Some Hell as he moves on to his new project.

“You don’t know how many singles you’re gonna get off a record,” he added. “I didn’t wanna waste any time, and I was ready to give this to anybody that needs to hear it. It was important for me to get that message out because I know that this song helps people. That’s probably the number one reason why I do this, to make people feel something or to help them.”