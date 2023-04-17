Hardy Scores First No. 1 Single on the Rock Chart With ‘Jack’

Hardy is living up to his “cross-genre” credentials. The singer/songwriter dropped his sophomore album, The Mockingbird & the Crow, earlier this year. The 17-song project was touted as a mix of country music and rock. And true to form, the album is having success on both the country and rock charts.

The album debuted at No. 1 on both the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart in February 2023. And now, the album’s lead single on the rock chart, “Jack,” is No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart.

“I can’t believe it, but ‘JACK’ is the number one song in rock ‘n roll,” said Hardy via Instagram. “Thank you to rock radio for all the love.”

Penned by Hardy, David Garcia, and Hillary Lindsey, “Jack” was produced by Joey Moi, with co-production by Derek Wells, Hardy, and David Garcia.

“I love the story it tells. It’s got some deep undertones about alcohol and how it can have a strong grip on people and can really bring you down,” said Hardy, when “Jack” was released. “I hope people can kind of read through that lyric and understand it. It rocks. And I’m excited for the world to hear it.”

Hardy: Country Creds

The Mockingbird & the Crow‘s lead single on the country chart, “Wait in the Truck,” featuring Lainey Wilson, is currently Top 5 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Hardy previously topped the aforementioned chart in 2020 with “One Beer.”

Hardy also leads all artists with seven nominations at the upcoming 58th ACM Awards on May 11. The Mississippi native scored nominations for Song of the Year, Music Event of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and the newly created Artist-Songwriter of the Year.

After kicking off the winter/spring leg of his The Mockingbird & the Crow Tour in February, Hardy recently revealed he added 17 more dates to the sold-out tour this fall. And he’s bringing the reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and Dylan Marlowe along for the ride.

The fall trek will begin in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Aug. 31. Additional stops include Toledo, Baton Rouge, Nashville, Green Bay, and more. The fall leg also includes a handful of arena dates, marking Hardy’s first headlining gigs on the big stage.