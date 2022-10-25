HARDY Sells Out Entire ‘mockingbird & THE CROW’ Tour in 10 Days

HARDY is hot right now. The “Give Heaven Some Hell” singer just released a duet with Lainey Wilson that is climbing the country charts. “wait in the truck” is a whole new kind of murder ballad. The duo will perform it at the CMA Awards on November 9. He just dropped new music and announced that a new full-length album is on the way. He sold out this winter’s ‘Wall to Wall’ tour. And now, he’s sold out the entire ‘mockingbird & THE CROW’ tour that kicks off in February. He did it in just ten days.

mockingbird & THE CROW also serves as the title of the album that’s due on January 20. Incidentally, it contains a track titled “SOLD OUT.” He revealed the tracklisting for the new project when he dropped three new songs last week. Check out what you can expect below.

He’s suggested that a lot of the material on the new album is harder rock. Taking a guess from the tracklisting and art, it seems that maybe the back half of the album will be the harder part? If it’s like the three tracks he’s already given us, it’s going to be a treat. He released the title track, “here lies country music” and “JACK.” In addition to the Lainey Wilson collaboration, he is bringing his friend Morgan Wallen along for the ride. The duo has what appears to be one of the quieter tunes, “red.” The harder half of the album has a track featuring Jeremy McKinnon from A Day to Remember. It’ll be interesting to see what they do with “RADIO SONG.”

HARDY Heading Back to the Road Following Bus Accident

HARDY was sidelined for a couple of weeks after his tour bus crashed in East Tennessee. Fortunately, everyone recovered and he’s heading back to the road soon.

The ‘Wall to Wall’ tour kicks off on December 2 at the Georgia Theatre in Athens. He plays multiple dates in most cities along the way. There are three nights at the legendary Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina. There are another three at the Blind Horse Saloon in Greenville, South Carolina. The whole tour is sold out.

So is the ‘mockingbird & THE CROW’ tour which kicks off in Indianapolis at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre on February 16. He plays a lot of Midwest dates on this run. He also hits the East Coast with stops in Connecticut, New York and Maryland. The jaunt concludes in Irving, Tex. at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on April 29. He’s also lining up festival appearances next summer. Check out everything on HARDY’s schedule and get ticket information for all dates at his website.