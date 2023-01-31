HARDY’s ‘the mockingbird & THE CROW’ Album Smashes Expectations, Tops Multiple Charts

HARDY kicked off 2023 with his impressive double album the mockingbird & THE CROW. The new release saw the accomplished songwriter bridging the gap between rock and country music. The first half of the album was slick modern country complete with features from Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson. Then, at the halfway mark, the album shifts gears and lets fans hear a new and heavier side of the Mississippi native.

Many wondered how HARDY’s fans would react to the album’s latter half. However, he wasn’t too worried about the reception of the album. “I would love for people to be as taken aback as possible. I would love for people to be taken on an emotional rollercoaster,” he said about how he hoped fans would receive the record.

Now, we can’t say for sure if the mockingbird & THE CROW was an emotional rollercoaster for all listeners. We can, however firmly state that it is a hit. The album debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart, according to The Music Universe. However, that’s just the beginning. The record also topped the Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Top Album Sales, and Independent Albums charts.

For those keeping score at home, HARDY’s new album sits atop seven different Billboard charts. This is something the songwriter-turned-performer never saw coming.

HARDY on the Success of His New Album

“It’s just beyond every expectation we ever had,” HARDY said of the album’s current chart success. “To have the number one album in both country and rock at the same time is so crazy and validating. I’m grateful to country and rock radio, our partners, and everyone for embracing these songs and this record. Most of all, thank you to the fans for getting it and responding like this. It means the world to me.”

HARDY and his team didn’t expect the overwhelming success of the new album. However, he knew he had something special on his hands before his fans ever got to hear it. When he announced the record back in October, the songwriter called it “the best thing I’ve made so far.”

More than that, this album allowed HARDY to show his listeners more of who he is as a person and an artist. “I had a lot of time to get in the weeds making this record with some of my favorite people in Nashville, and it truly captures every part of who I am as an artist,” he explained in October.

You can stream the mockingbird & THE CROW right now wherever you get your music. See for yourself why the 17-track offering is making waves in multiple genres.