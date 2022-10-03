hardy-updates-fans-after-serious-tour-bus-accident

On Sunday, country music star HARDY announced to fans that he and several of his crew members had been involved in a significant auto collision and while he had since been released from the hospital, he was asking for thoughts and prayers for his friend and bus driver as he sustained more serious injuries. Taking to social media a day later, HARDY provided fans with an update.

Taking to Instagram stories, HARDY posted a sweet picture with his fiancé Caleigh Ryan, thanking fans for their support and sharing a personal update.

“Thank you for all the texts and calls,” the award-winning singer-songwriter posted. “I’m alive and that’s all that matters. I love you all.”

Ryan also took to Instagram to share her own update about the bus accident with followers.

“Thank you all so so much for all of the prayers and well wishes,” she said. “I’m thanking God with all of my heart that I’m able to hold his hand right now.”

Of HARDY and his bandmates, she added, “Michael (HARDY), Tanner, and Noah are ok, thank God. They suffered some injuries, but Ricky still very much needs everyone’s prayers. It really is a miracle that everyone is alive.”

According to Taste of Country, HARDY and his bandmates have not yet provided an official update or an account of what actually happened. What we do know, however, is that Ricky—mentioned above in Ryan’s Instagram post—is the crew’s bus driver and that following the accident, he required extra medical attention and remained in the hospital after the other three passengers had been released.

HARDY Fans React to Serious Bus Accident

HARDY originally shared news of the bus accident on Instagram on Sunday. In his post, he wrote, “Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol.”

He then shared news about his and his crew members’ injuries, asking fans to send extra prayers his bus driver’s way.

Of affected show dates, he continued, “I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows. My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days. Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow.”

HARDY then thanked state and local officials and first responders for their rapid response and their service.

Fans, as well as other country music stars, took to the comments to share their prayers and well wishes.

Jake Owen commented, “Wow man. Sending all the [love] we got.” Fellow country music singer Thomas Rhett added, “Dang man. Prayers of healing for you and [your] crew.”

Luke Combs posted, “Damn bud, scary stuff. Hope y’all get healed up.”

Numerous country music stars shared other well wishes of their own, including Miranda Lambert, Chris Lane, and ERNEST.

Fans added prayers of their own.

“So sorry this happened,” one Instagram user commented. A second said, “Keeping you and your team in our thoughts!”