HARDY’s Wife, Caleigh, Slams Maren Morris for ‘Hypocrisy’ About Feminism

Over the summer, country music singer Maren Morris locked in a brutal battle of words with Brittany Aldean, wife of “Trouble With a Heartbreak” singer Jason Aldean. The female celebrities began feuding after the latter made insensitive comments about the LGBTQ+ community. Both women caught flack on social media for their stances and comments toward each other, but now, Maren Morris is seeing backlash again. This time, though, the criticism is coming from a completely uninvolved party. Caleigh Ryan, the new wife of country music singer-songwriter Michael Hardy (HARDY), slammed Morris online for making hypocritic comments as a feminist.

HARDY’s wife slammed Maren Morris after the 32-year-old singer defended British royal Meghan Markle on social media. And not necessarily for defending Meghan Markle.

Not long after Netflix debuted its special about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morris wrote online, “Ok, I haven’t watched the Meg and Harry Netflix series yet, I’m about to get on my flight, but I do have some questions.”

Her following comments are what irritated Ryan. She continued, “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically, mostly coming from women, I have to say…it’s unfathomable to me. People are saying a woman should never take a man away from his family, that’s all that this is. Um, have you seen his family?”

Innocent enough, right? However, when you compare it to Maren Morris’s attack on Brittany Aldean for a difference in opinion earlier this year, that’s really what had HARDY’s wife fired up.

HARDY’s Wife Caleigh Slams Maren Morris on Social Media

Taking to Instagram stories Tuesday, Caleigh vented about why Maren Morris’s post upset her. Caleigh shared a graphic with Morris’s comment, “This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle — mostly coming from women, I have to say —it’s unfathomable to me,” on her own social media pages.

Reflecting on the singer’s remark, HARDY’s wife wrote, “So openly expressing hatred and annoyance towards women (by other women btw) must be reserved for [Maren Morris] when she doesn’t agree with her peers beliefs…”

After sharing the graphic, Ryan expanded on her reasoning for her frustration, and you can watch that yourself in the clip above. Recalling the feud between Morris and Brittany Aldean, she shared, “I never commented on that whole Instagram battle when it was going on, ‘cuz it just wasn’t my place…and it didn’t involve me…I’m not gonna comment on that specific instance.”

Instead, HARDY’s brand new bride explained, “when I saw that post [about Meghan Markle]…I couldn’t help myself. Just based on the sheer hypocrisy of that quote…I literally, I couldn’t help myself. And this is not directed at anyone specifically.”

More broadly addressing all women, Caleigh Ryan continued, “I think it’s just a general blanket statement that if you are someone who claims to be a feminist, love women, be a champion of women, and then the second you find out your beliefs differ from another [woman] you go after them…you do not love women and you do not care about women. You care about being right.”

As of now, Maren Morris has yet to return comments. We’ll see what comes next in this seemingly endless saga involving women of country music.