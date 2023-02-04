HARDY’s Double-Header Album Release Concert to Air on SiriusXM Radio

On Jan. 20, country music singer-songwriter HARDY released his 17-song sophomore album, the mockingbird & THE CROW. Already, the country-rock record has become a major hit among fans, and now SiriusXM subscribers will have the opportunity to hear all of HARDY’s brand-new songs in concert. Throughout the weekend, multiple SiriusXM channels will broadcast performances from some of HARDY’s recent shows to give fans a taste of what the new album sounds like live.

According to The Music Universe, the live performances will be broadcast on two SiriusXM channels: The Highway and Octane. The performances, which initially hit airwaves Friday, Feb. 3 at noon EST, took place in Los Angeles last week at The Troubador and The Roxy. The Highway will be airing the country half of the album, the mockingbird, while Octane airs HARDY’s rock-heavy side, THE CROW.

The live performances will continue to air on SiriusXM throughout the weekend.

‘The Mockingbird & The Crow’ Already Topping Multiple Billboard Charts

Though HARDY’s the mockingbird & THE CROW only just made its debut a few weeks ago, the dynamic record has already begun to top multiple Billboard charts.

When the award-winning singer-songwriter initially dropped the brand new album, the mockingbird & THE CROW debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart. And that’s just the beginning.

In addition, the country-rock star’s new record is currently sitting at the top of seven Billboard charts. These include the Top Country Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Top Album Sales, and Independent Albums charts.

Of the massive achievement, HARDY said, “It’s just beyond every expectation we ever had. To have the number one album in both country and rock at the same time is so crazy and validating.”

While speaking out about the album’s success, HARDY thanked all those involved that have contributed to its success. He gushed, “I’m grateful to country and rock radio, our partners, and everyone for embracing these songs and this record. Most of all, thank you to the fans for getting it and responding like this. It means the world to me.”

CMA Recognizing HARDY & Other Songwriters at ‘CMA Triple Play Awards’

Though HARDY has only just released his sophomore album as a performer, he’s worked in Nashville as an award-winning songwriter for a long time. This year, he’s seeing recognition as one of CMA’s Triple Play Awards winners.

The CMA Triple Play Awards honored HARDY for his talent as a writer for the following three songs:

“Single Saturday Night,” Cole Swindell

“Sand In My Boots,” Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” Dierks Bentley with Breland & HARDY

Other Triple Play winners this year include country megastars like Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, and Thomas Rhett.