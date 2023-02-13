Henry Cho Becomes First Comedian Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry Since Jerry Clower in 1973

The Grand Ole Opry has a history of being a funny place. Past Opry members with a gift for wit include Jerry Clower, The Duke of Paducah, Rod Brasfield, Minnie Pearl, Stringbean, Homer and Jethro, and more. On Feb. 11, the Opry hit its funny bone once again with the induction of comedian Henry Cho, who became the first comic to join the esteemed organization since the aforementioned Clower in 1973.

Cho, who has appeared on the Opry stage more than 100 times, was formally inducted by his good friend Vince Gill, while Opry members John Conlee, Ben Isaacs, Don Schlitz, and Steve Wariner where also on hand for the celebration.

“I just want to say congrats,” said Vince Gill from the stage. “And to encourage you to come out here. That’s the best thing you can do for us and that’s why you are becoming a member. Because you show up. And when we’re laughing, there’s nothing wrong in this world. What you get from this place is friendships, and those will mean more than the funniest joke you will ever write or the biggest hit we will ever have. So welcome to our family.”

“Thank y’all,” said Henry Cho. “For all of you that stood up, I hope you get out of here quickly and the ones that didn’t, I hope you get stuck in traffic. This is a great honor, and I can’t even put it into words. To have my pal Vince do this induction means the world to me. I want to thank my family and thank God—well kinda not in that order. Thank you, Grand Ole Opry.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The Opry Is Getting Even Funnier

Henry Cho’s TV credits include appearances on The Tonight Show, The Late, Late, Show, and NBC’s Young Comedians Special. He served two years as host of NBC’s Friday Night Videos. In addition, Cho was co-creator of The Henry Cho Show on GAC.Cho’s one hour Comedy Central special, What’s That Clickin’ Noise?, is currently on Netflix. Cho can also be heard daily on SiriusXM.

“The Opry is going to be stronger, better, and funnier with Henry as an official member,” said Dan Rogers, Opry VP/executive producer. “We’re thrilled our dear friend is family.”

On March 10, comedian Gary Mule Deer will be inducted into the Opry.

Since his promotion to Grand Ole Opry executive producer in August 2019, Dan Rogers has overseen the induction of a motley mix of members, including Gene Watson, Lady A, Rhonda Vincent, Carly Pearce, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett, Lauren Alaina, Jamey Johnson, songwriter Don Schlitz, musician Charlie McCoy, and Ashley McBryde.