Here’s How You Can Enjoy This Year’s Stagecoach Festival from the Comfort of Your Couch

We’re just a couple of weeks away from this year’s Stagecoach Festival. The three-day event in Indio, California will host some of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton will headline the festival. It will also feature performances from Turnpike Troubadours, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and plenty more.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

As with any festival, passes for Stagecoach aren’t cheap. Then, for a good portion of the country, there’s travel and lodging to worry about. As a result, many people simply won’t be able to soak in the sun and killer country music. Fortunately, fans from around the world can enjoy the festival from the comfort of their couch.

How to Stream Stagecoach Festival

Stagecoach Festival 2023 takes place on April 28-30 and Amazon Music subscribers will be able to tune in from home. The livestream for the festival will kick off at 3 PM Pacific Time each day. Twitch and Amazon Prime Video will provide the stream, according to Music Row.

That’s not all, though. Stagecoach Festival is offering some great exclusive content through Amazon Music. For example, Country Heat Weekly’s Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson will interview artists backstage at the festival. Additionally, Amazon Music is offering exclusive music from Stagecoach artists. A new version of BRELAND’s “Happy Song” featuring Danielle Bradbery will be available on the 21st. Additionally, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ cover of Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons” will be available on April 24th.

Stagecoach Lineup

This year’s Stagecoach Festival offers a little bit of something for everyone. It features mainstream country acts like Kane Brown and Luke Bryan alongside Red Dirt favorites like Turnpike Troubadours and folk singer extraordinaire Nick Shoulders.

This is the 15th annual Stagecoach Festival, so organizers went all-out on the lineup. If you’re not able to attend in person, you can still stream killer performances from this stacked list of country music greats from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.

Friday 4/28

Luke Bryan

Jon Pardi

Riley Green

ZZ Top

Elle King

BRELAND

Melissa Etheridge

Priscilla Block

Sammy Kershaw

Ian Munsick

Nate Smith

Jackson Dean

Trixie Mattel

Seaforth

Drake Milligan

American Aquarium

Flamin’ Grooves

The Last Bandoleros

Tiera Kennedy

Mackenzie Carpenter

Bella White

Saturday 4/29

Kane Brown

Old Dominion

Gabby Barrett

Bryan Adams

Niko Moon

Nelly

Morgan Wade

Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Kameron Marlowe

Nikki Lane

Corey Kent

Lily Rose

Restless Road

Cooper Alan

Keb’ Mo’

Avery Anna

Jaime Wyatt

Abbey Cone

Tre Burt

Logan Ledger

Sunday 4/30