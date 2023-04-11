Here’s How You Can Enjoy This Year’s Stagecoach Festival from the Comfort of Your Couch

We’re just a couple of weeks away from this year’s Stagecoach Festival. The three-day event in Indio, California will host some of the biggest names in country music today. Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton will headline the festival. It will also feature performances from Turnpike Troubadours, Brooks & Dunn, Lainey Wilson, and plenty more.
Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.
As with any festival, passes for Stagecoach aren’t cheap. Then, for a good portion of the country, there’s travel and lodging to worry about. As a result, many people simply won’t be able to soak in the sun and killer country music. Fortunately, fans from around the world can enjoy the festival from the comfort of their couch.
How to Stream Stagecoach Festival
Stagecoach Festival 2023 takes place on April 28-30 and Amazon Music subscribers will be able to tune in from home. The livestream for the festival will kick off at 3 PM Pacific Time each day. Twitch and Amazon Prime Video will provide the stream, according to Music Row.
That’s not all, though. Stagecoach Festival is offering some great exclusive content through Amazon Music. For example, Country Heat Weekly’s Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson will interview artists backstage at the festival. Additionally, Amazon Music is offering exclusive music from Stagecoach artists. A new version of BRELAND’s “Happy Song” featuring Danielle Bradbery will be available on the 21st. Additionally, Yellowstone star Luke Grimes’ cover of Blaze Foley’s “Clay Pigeons” will be available on April 24th.
Stagecoach Lineup
This year’s Stagecoach Festival offers a little bit of something for everyone. It features mainstream country acts like Kane Brown and Luke Bryan alongside Red Dirt favorites like Turnpike Troubadours and folk singer extraordinaire Nick Shoulders.
This is the 15th annual Stagecoach Festival, so organizers went all-out on the lineup. If you’re not able to attend in person, you can still stream killer performances from this stacked list of country music greats from yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
Friday 4/28
- Luke Bryan
- Jon Pardi
- Riley Green
- ZZ Top
- Elle King
- BRELAND
- Melissa Etheridge
- Priscilla Block
- Sammy Kershaw
- Ian Munsick
- Nate Smith
- Jackson Dean
- Trixie Mattel
- Seaforth
- Drake Milligan
- American Aquarium
- Flamin’ Grooves
- The Last Bandoleros
- Tiera Kennedy
- Mackenzie Carpenter
- Bella White
Saturday 4/29
- Kane Brown
- Old Dominion
- Gabby Barrett
- Bryan Adams
- Niko Moon
- Nelly
- Morgan Wade
- Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
- Mary Chapin Carpenter
- Kameron Marlowe
- Nikki Lane
- Corey Kent
- Lily Rose
- Restless Road
- Cooper Alan
- Keb’ Mo’
- Avery Anna
- Jaime Wyatt
- Abbey Cone
- Tre Burt
- Logan Ledger
Sunday 4/30
- Chris Stapleton
- Brooks & Dunn
- Parker McCollum
- Tyler Childers
- Turnpike Troubadours
- Diplo
- Lainey Wilson
- Ryan Bingham
- Parmalee
- Bailey Zimmerman
- Luke Grimes
- Valerie June
- Warren Zeiders
- Sierra Ferrell
- 49 Winchester
- Tyler Braden
- Madeline Edwards
- Kaitlin Butts
- Nick Shoulders