Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2023: See Full Entertainment Lineup

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo revealed the star-studded concert lineup for its 20-day festival that runs from February 28 to March 19. The lineup features plenty of country music A-listers—Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley, and more—as well as cross-genre stars The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly, Lauren Daigle, Bun B, and more.

Native Texan Parker McCollum will open the event on Feb. 28, while Luke Bryan will cap the festivities on March 19.

“We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists, including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend Bun B, who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic Southern performers,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president/CEO. “The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas’ own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023 star lineup on opening day.”

Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 12 in two staggered time blocks. Feb. 28–March 9 performances go on sale at 10 a.m. CT, while March 10–March 19 performances go on sale at 2 p.m. CT. Ticket prices start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

Rodeo Rides & Food

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is one of the largest exhibitions in the world. The annual event features a livestock show, rodeo, carnival, BBQ contest, parade, auction, and much more—including live entertainment every night.

The Rodeo’s 90th anniversary in 2022 welcomed more than 2.4 million guests, 34,000 livestock and horse show entries, a $1 million steer auction purchase, and more. Of course, the massive ongoing carnival attracts plenty of patrons. Last year, 2.9 million rides were taken at the carnival. And, if you’re wondering what the most popular food items were, the Rodeo revealed that turkey legs, corn dogs, fired Oreos, and funnel cakes topped last year’s list.

It’s here 🤩



Tickets go on sale Jan. 12:

Feb. 28 – Mar. 9 shows @ 10 a.m.

Mar. 10 – Mar. 19 shows @ 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/TimQ3RyCPf — RODEOHOUSTON (@RODEOHOUSTON) January 6, 2023

2023 Houston Livestock Show: Full Lineup