How a Chance Meeting Led to Tyler Booth Co-Writing ‘Bring on the Neon’ with One of His Heroes

You never know where your day will take you when you step out of your house in the morning. Most days, you’ll go about your usual routine without much change. Then, there are some interactions that turn your world upside down – for good or ill. Kentucky-born country singer Tyler Booth learned that first-hand while playing a show at Fox & Locke in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. A chance interaction at that show led Booth to meet and write with one of his heroes. He released the result of that co-write today. Listen to “Bring on the Neon” below.

Jeremy Popoff, the guitarist for the rock band Lit (“My Own Worst Enemy”), was in the audience that night at Fox & Locke. After hearing Tyler Booth perform, he knew he needed to talk to the young country singer. After speaking for a bit, Poppoff decided that his good friend Jamey Johnson needed to meet Booth. So, he made it happen.

In the end, Booth, Popoff, and Johnson sat down and wrote “Bring on the Neon.” Tyler calls it a “full circle song.”

Tyler Booth Discusses “Bring on the Neon”

In a statement, Booth explained, “It’s sort of a full circle song for me because it’s about chasing your dreams. Growing up, Jamey Johnson probably influenced me more than anyone. Listening to his music took me down the path of Waylon, Willie, Cash, Hank, etc. So, writing with Jamey and getting to know him and Popoff really is a dream come true.”

“’Bring on the Neon’ is a story about how hard the road is out here and it sure takes a toll on ya, especially your personal relationships,” Tyler Booth said. “It’s about when one chapter ends, a new one begins, and the sacrifices we make chasing our dreams.” That’s something the Kentucky native knows all about.

“Personally, this thing sure hasn’t been overnight for me. I’ve been busting my tail out here. Writing this one with Jamey and Popoff and getting to put it out is a reminder that hard work pays off. It’s really a dream come true. I look forward to hearing what people think about the song and what it means to them.”

Booth’s Co-Writers Weigh In

Both Jamey Johnson and Jeremy Popoff talked about Tyler Booth and “Bring on the Neon” in a statement.

“Tyler is the real deal,” Popoff said. “It’s been awesome getting to make music together and becoming good friends. ‘Bring on the Neon’ is a special song and I think it really shows Tyler’s depth and old soul vibe.”

“Tyler Booth has the kind of voice that resonates country music and feeds the soul,” Jamey Johnson said. “He is an instrument custom crafted for that purpose. As a songwriter, he is as astute and percipient as he is humble, a real working man’s torch bearer.”

That word, “torch bearer” carries some weight coming from Jamey Johnson. He once said that he doesn’t just see himself as a country singer, but as a torchbearer for the genre as a whole. That’s why you’ll always hear Johnson playing covers at his shows – to keep those country classics, the legacies of those who wrote or recorded them alive.