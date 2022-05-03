How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ Tribute Special

In a special television event, country music will come together. CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to air tonight, May 3. CMT will host the special memorial event as things get started at 9:00 p.m. EST. It is a quick turnaround after the news that the country legend had died at 76. There are going to be special airings during the Music Video Hours as well.

Using archival photos and video from shows, interviews, and more from over the years, CMT will remember the late Naomi Judd. Between 1983 and 2000, The Judds put out 14 No. 1 singles. Their mother-daughter harmony and storytelling captured the hearts and minds of fans for three decades.

CMT says that the special is going to be, “a celebration honoring the extraordinary life and legacy of the legendary Naomi Judd, one half of country music’s iconic mother-daughter duo, The Judds.”

How, When To Watch ‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd

Everything is going to go down on CMT tonight May 3. The special is going to start at 9:00 p.m. EST. The entire special is going to run a half-hour with special guests providing commentary throughout. So, if you want to honor and remember Naomi, tune in to CMT tonight.

If you can’t catch the original airing, there will be four encore presentations. Two airings tomorrow on Wednesday, May 4. One of those is at 8:30 a.m. and the other is at 8:00 p.m. EST. That is followed by two showings over the weekend. Saturday, May 7 at Noon EST. Finally, Sunday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. EST. Find the time that works for you and make sure you catch this special memorial.

‘CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd’ to Feature Special Guests

The special will be a half-hour event and cover the beginning of her life, The Judds, big moments in her career, and more. Of course, Naomi was born as Diana Ellen Judd to her mother Polly, and father Charles Glen Judd. From there, she became a single mother, raised Wynonna and Ashley on her own, and eventually became one of the most iconic country music duos to ever exist with Wynonna.

There’s a lot in between those events. A lot that fans know about and a lot that no one but the Judds know about. This is a well-deserved honor for the late country music singer. Along with Naomi’s life story, there are going to be country legends from the past and present talking about Naomi and what she meant to the genre and to them.

The half-hour special event is going to have a slew of special guests. Hopefully, we hear some fun stories from the good old days. Stars from country music’s past and present are going to be featured and it should provide some good commentary throughout the CMT special.

CMT Remembers: Naomi Judd is going to feature Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Martina McBride, and of course, Wynonna Judd. There are going to be more folks featured according to a press release from CMT. This is going to be aired on May 3. That’s tonight, at 9 p.m. EST.