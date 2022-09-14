Ian Munsick Tells Why Fans ‘Don’t Wanna Miss’ His ‘Westwood’ Tour

Rising country music star Ian Munsick is busy making a name for himself as he travels across America delivering his brand of country stylings. Currently, he’s on the road sharing the stage with Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen. But he’s won over the hearts of enough fans to embark on his own headlining tour.

The breakout artist is preparing to launch the 2022 Westwood Tour where he will be the center attraction for the first time.

He’ll be joined on the road with fellow Wyoming native Ryan Charles. They’ll be performing across the country with stops in cities such as Charlotte, Chicago, Denver, and Tampa.

“We’ve hit the road HARD the last two years and it’s all been leading up to this,” Munsick said in an official statement. “We’ve played venues of all shapes and sizes from clubs to arenas. Sharing the stage with my heroes has taught me so much about performing, but now it’s time to take those lessons to my fans. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing on the east coast, or in mountain time… you don’t wanna miss these two Wyoming cowpokes punchin’ their way across the country on the Westwood Fall Tour.”

Munsick also shared the official poster on his Instagram. In the post, you can see the dates and cities part of the Westwood Tour.

Munsick captioned the post, “Pumped to announce the WESTWOOD Tour will be rollin’ down the road this Fall! The ole cowpoke @jiggybuckaroo will be slinging them cowboy bars. Tickets are already selling out so go get em while you can.”

Ian Munsick Building His Audience

Munsick might be looking forward to his first headlining tour, but he’s been hard at work on the road for years already. Even as an opening act, he’s managed to carve out his own part of the audience ready to see more of his music. Another recent post showed off some of the musician’s banjo skills at a show in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

He captioned the post, “Breakin out the banjo in mountain time this week with @morganwallen.” His fan base is on the rise. As evidence by the comments of people loving his recent performances.

“This was an amazing show! You were the artist I was looking forward to the most! Your music is always on repeat,” said one fan.

“Bro you were incredible, the first song I ever heard from you was the opening last night in SLC, and I haven’t stopped listening,” said another new fan. “I’ve always thought we need a little more mountains and sage brush in country music and you’re bringing it. Keep up man much love!!!”