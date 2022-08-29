Inspirational Johnny Cash Documentary Slated for December Premiere

Johnny Cash is a country music icon. He didn’t just wake up one day and become The Man in Black, though. He lived a hard life and wrote countless songs about it. Later, he found redemption through his faith and stability in the arms of June Carter. Over the years, several movies and documentaries have told the story of Cash’s life with varying degrees of accuracy. In December some moviegoers will get to see a more inspirational side of Johnny’s story.

Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will have a limited run in theaters across the United States. Showings will take place on December 5,6, and 7. Tickets are currently on sale for showings through Fathom Events. Check the website for showtimes, locations, and ticket availability.

Kingdom Story Company, WTA Media, and Harvest Ministries with Greg Laurie teamed up to make this new Johnny Cash documentary. John Carter Cash, the only child of Johnny and June provided the source material for the movie. According to Music Row, John provided them with over 100 tapes that no one outside of Cash’s family has ever heard.

John Carter Cash is proud of the finished product. “I think of all the documentaries made about my dad, he’d be most excited about this one,” he said.

What to Expect from Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon

The film will focus on the period in Johnny Cash’s life when he made his iconic 1971 album The Man in Black. At the time, Cash was deep into drug abuse and fighting depression. Additionally, he found his way back to his faith which would guide him through the rest of his days.

Additionally, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will feature appearances from people who knew and worked with Johnny over the years. We’ll see John Carter Cash, Joanne Cash-Yates, Greg Laurie, Franklin Graham, Alice Cooper, Wynonna Judd, Marty Stuart, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, and many more.

Producer John Erwin talked a little about the documentary and its subject. “At Kingdom Story Company, we strive to bring inspiring true stories to the screen. Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon is one such story. We’re excited to share it with you in theaters this December,” he said about the film. About the Man in Black, he said, “Cash is an American icon who undoubtedly shaped the musical landscape. Behind the fame is the true story of a man who was haunted by his own inner demons, and through facing them, ultimately found an unshakable faith in God.”

In short, Johnny Cash: The Redemption of an American Icon will show us the man of faith behind one of the most famous faces of the Outlaw Country movement.