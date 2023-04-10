Interview: Drayton Farley Discusses His New Album ‘Twenty On High’, Working with Sadler Vaden, and More

Around this time last year, I sat down with Drayton Farley to talk about his quickly-rising star in the country music world. At the time, his debut album A Hard Up Life was capturing the ears and hearts of country fans across the nation. He was also on the precipice of taking some huge career steps.

Now, a year later, the Alabama native has released his sophomore album, Twenty on High. Sadler Vaden produced the album. Additionally, Vaden and other members of The 400 Unit backed Farley on the album. More than that, his career is climbing to new heights with opening slots at Willie Nelson gigs, a relationship with Martin Guitars, and plenty more big moments.

Last week, I was able to sit down with Drayton Farley for a follow-up interview to talk about the new album, how things are going now, and what he has planned for the future.

How Drayton Farley Ended Up Working with The 400 Unit

Drayton Farley: David Macias, the owner of Thirty Tigers, was asking me who I thought I would want to produce the record and I told him, Sadler Vaden. He kind of connected me and Sadler. I sent him the demos for the album and he liked what he heard. So, he agreed to produce it. So, that’s how I met him.

Then, a couple of weeks before we went into the studio, Sadler called me and we were talking about who would be the band. He was thinking about just using the same band he used on Morgan Wade’s record, which was fine with me. Then, he called me randomly one day and was like “Man, I started thinking about it and I think it would be really cool – but I wanted to ask you first – if you’d be cool with me reaching out to a couple of the other guys in The 400 Unit to see if they’d be down to play on the record.” Of course, I was very down for that.

The ‘Old Soul’ That Brought Farley and Macias Together

Drayton Farley: I had been talking to David Macias for over a year before we ever started to do a record. I’m not really sure exactly when it started. We actually got connected through W.B. Walker of the Old Soul Radio Show.

W.B. sent David a video of me playing while I was up at his house hanging out one day. David came back and he liked it. He was like, “Can you give him my number and have him call me?” I guess that must have been in 2021.

We talked and got to know each other and what our visions were and goals and things like that. It was pretty obvious that we shared the same ideas and visions and plans moving forward. It felt really good and natural.

Drayton Farley Stays Grounded as His Star Rises

Drayton Farley: I’m feeling really good. Everything’s been good. It’s strange but true. I’ve just been trying to take it all in. I don’t really stop a lot to think about things like that. I usually don’t think about it until about six months after it happened.

Like, I opened for Willie Nelson four times. It was really exciting to get to do that, but it didn’t really hit me that I had done that until several months later. It’s been the same for everything else like the new record and relationships I’ve made with heroes of mine and people that I never dreamed that I would work with or meet or open for or any of that.

I think not losing your head in the excitement of it all keeps you really humble and down to earth while you’re in the middle of doing it. Then, reflecting on it months later and being like “Damn. I’ve talked to Willie Nelson and opened for him and sang on stage with him four times.”

Full-Band Shows Are on the Horizon

Drayton Farley: I’ve got a group of guys backing me. We’ve done three full-band shows now. They’re all very good musicians and super cool guys who are easy to get along with and travel with. They’re all in the position where they’re playing professionally for several other artists that are touring around. But, they also tell me they’re looking for a home – a place where they stay, an artist they stay with, someone who hasn’t yet reached a certain level but they know they will. Someone they believe in.

So, I think they’re kind of betting on me and I’m betting on them. It’s working out so far. I think after May, pretty much most of my shows are going to be full-band shows.

What’s Next?

Drayton Farley: I’m not putting anything in a box, ever. The next thing I do might sound entirely different than anything I’ve done before. My music taste is all over the map. I’m enjoying what I’m doing right now. But, I know I’m the kind of person who will get kind of bored with a certain thing after too long.

I can see myself definitely doing an acoustic EP or dropping a whole rock album or maybe something heavier than that or lighter than that. I don’t feel like I’ve reached a point where I’m not gonna look into doing other things or putting something out that’s entirely acoustic.