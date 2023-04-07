Interview: Ian Munsick Discusses ‘White Buffalo’: ‘I Needed to Write This Album’

After months of waiting, Ian Munsick’s new album White Buffalo is here. The record plays like a love letter to the open west – the land that helped shape Munsick as a man and as an artist. Through lyrical nods to his time growing up on his parents’ ranch to the distinct regional sound on the bulk of the record, there’s no denying that the West is deep in Ian’s DNA.

However, this isn’t another collection of modern cowboy songs. Instead, it’s an album written from real-life experiences filtered through the lens of the hills, plains, and mountains that populate the American West. From heartfelt tunes about parenting, breakup songs that will leave you with a smile, and plenty of wide open spaces, horses, and weed this album delivers the goods.

Last week, I sat down with Ian to talk about what inspired him to write the album, what it was like to work with Vince Gill, and more.

Ian Munsick Needed to Write White Buffalo

Ian Munsick: Honestly I think that country music needs more Western in it. That’s the kind of music that I love to make because it honors where I’m from. I think the more and more into the future we get on our screens and just away from real life with the earth and with people the more and more that’s what people want.

Growing up in Wyoming on a ranch, that’s what it was and that’s what I love to write about. And that’s the culture that I’m influenced by. That’s why I think I needed to write this album instead of just wanted to. I’m really excited for people to hear it.

Munsick Honors His Son with ‘Little Man’

Ian Munsick: I wrote that a few months after my son was born. It was in the middle of COVID so we wrote it on Zoom. The two people that I wrote it with [Adam James and Ben Simonetti] – one had a 2-year-old boy at the time and the other one just found out that they were pregnant. So, we kind of had each stage of being a new dad.

So, we were able to put our own personal experiences that boy moms and dads can relate to into the lyrics. Also, honoring our children. The ultimate thing we can do as parents is honor our children and learn from them and hope they can learn from us.

‘Barn Burner’ Lives Up to Its Title

Ian Munsick: I had the title for a long time just because of the actual expression “barnburner.” Like, a song is a barnburner if it has a hot fiddle on it or a show’s a barnburner if you get the place rockin’. But, as a writer, I always try and have those phrases and spin them on their head. So, actually burning a barn down.

There are no guys that get the revenge [in country songs]. So, I thought it was a cool way to keep it fresh. A common theme in my music is a sense of optimism and joy and positivity so this is kind of a negative experience turned into a positive one. That’s what I like about it.

Working with Vince Gill on ‘Field of Dreams’

Ian Munsick: [Writing and recording ‘Field of Dreams’ with Gill] was a dream come true. You know, they say don’t meet your heroes but that was not the case with Vince Gill. He was the most humble, down-to-earth guy. No ego at all about him. He’s probably the most talented artist to come through country music, arguably ever.

If he was an asshole, I would have been okay with that because it’s Vince Gill, but that was not the case.

He was awesome to work with. I had the title and that idea going in there and he started playing that guitar groove and I was just like “Oh man! We’re there already. We’re there in Wyoming in my parents’ pasture, on the ranch.” That song just wrote itself.

I got to enjoy a lot of stories from Vince and I think that it’s cool that he’s a part, now, of my musical story and especially my musical story in Wyoming which is pretty cool.