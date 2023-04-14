Tannery Usrey Talks Upcoming Album, ‘Yellowstone’ Boost & New Single ‘Give It Some Time’

Tanner Usrey self-released his first single, “Daytona Nights” in 2018. Since then, the Texas-born singer-songwriter has been dropping one hot song after another. Swinging effortlessly from Texas country to Southern rock to rootsy Americana, Usrey has a little something for everyone in his catalog. There’s a good chance that you’ve seen his name and music come up on your music streamer of choice. Additionally, Yellowstone fans will be familiar with his song “The Light,” which played in the show’s season four finale.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Today, Tanner Usrey is adding another banger to his catalog. He’s also reaching a career milestone. “Give It Some Time” marks the Texas native’s label debut with Atlantic Records.

Earlier this week, I sat down with Tanner to talk about getting a record deal, the new single, and what he has planned for the future.

This Is Just the Beginning for Tanner Usrey

Tanner Usrey: I am super stoked. I guess, technically, we’ve been signed for a while. But, this is the first release with them. Really, it’s day one with Atlantic this Friday. I’m super excited to see what we can accomplish together. It’s gonna be a good moment. Hopefully, we can take over the world.

We’ve been working on an album since last May and finished recording it back in November. We had people reaching out. But, Atlantic was the one that most aligned with my plan and vision.

“Give It Some Time” Was Destined to Be a Single

Tanner Usrey: Since we recorded it, this was for sure going to be a single. It just so happened that it was the first one that they wanted to put out as well. I think it’s going to be a big one for us.

I had been writing it for a year and a half. It was kind of stuck in my head for forever, it didn’t come easy. Then, I sat down with Bo Bedford, my producer at Modern Electric in Dallas and we were like “I guess we need songs for the record.”

I had the chorus, a verse, and the hook and he was like, “Alright, let’s finish it.”

We finished it in about an hour which was kind of annoying because I had been working on it for over a year. But once it was done, we knew it was going to be a single.

How Tanner Usrey Got a Song on Yellowstone

Tanner Usrey: I actually called them out during the previous season. I called them out on Twitter like “Hey, Yellowstone, it would be cool to hear my song on the show.”

When they started filming for season four, I was playing Call of Duty at like 10 o’clock at night when I got an email from Andrea von Foerster, the music director for Yellowstone. She was like “Hey Tanner, I would like you to submit your song for Yellowstone.” I came up off the couch and freaked out. They selected it and it all worked out.

What’s Next?

Tanner Usrey: I’m just ready to get this record out and see what it does. And, I’m excited to play shows around the record. I’m just taking it kind of as I go and trying to enjoy the ride while I’m there.

We’re still mixing and mastering. We’re still waiting on that right now. I’m thinking it will come out sometime around the summer.