Intoxicated Man Arrested at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Bar After Peeing on Other Customers

Those enjoying a night out at Jason Aldean’s Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in Nashville experienced quite a sight late last week when an intoxicated man was arrested after peeing on some customers at the Lower Broadway entertainment district establishment.

According to Scoop Nashville, the incident occurred last Friday (January 27th). Bounces of Jason Aldean’s establishment stated that 23-year-old Anthony Wade pulled down his pants and peed on multiple patrons. When the Metro Nashville Police Department arrived on the scene, Wade was showing signs of extreme intoxication. He was given the opportunity to get a ride to his hotel or home by authorities and a friend offered. However, Wade refused assistance. Wade was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication. His bond was set for $100.

Nashville has experienced some patrons urinating on others in the past. In 2019, a man urinated on someone from Honky Tonk Central’s balcony. Fox 17 identified the man as being then-29-year-old Brian Jones. “We currently have one male, white, in custody,” part of the 9-1-1 call from bar security shared. “He was urinating off of the balcony down onto the sidewalk.”

Authorities revealed that Jones admitted to peeing over the railing. However, he told them it was a mistake. While speaking to the police, Jones stumbled around and his breath smelled of alcohol. The person he had peed on wanted to press charges for his drunkenness. He was charged with assault and public intoxication.

Jason Aldean Opened His Kitchen and Rooftop Bar in 2018

In the Summer of 2018, Jason Aldean made his way to Nashville’s Lower Broadway by opening his Kitchen and Rooftop Bar. According to WIOV, the establishment is a 27,000-square-foot four-story entertainment complex that features music on every floor.

While speaking to the media outlet about the establishment, Aldean shared, “It’s pretty cool to finally have my own spot downtown where people can go and have a good time. We’ve been working on this for a while.”

Along with Jason Aldean, other country music superstars that have opened restaurants in Nashville. This includes Alan Jackson, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, and Blake Shelton. Other features in Aldean’s restaurant include live music on two floors every day; claimed largest outdoor patio on Broadway; a panoramic view of Music City from the rooftop bar; and a menu created by chef Tomasz Wosiak. There is also a store located in the establishment that has memorability, t-shirts, and other items.

In late November, Luke Bryan and Kane Brown had quite a few laughs at Aldean’s establishment when they set off some alarms in the place. “Kane Brown made me do it, Jason Aldean,” Bryan admitted in an Instagram post. The post’s video shows him and Brown setting off the alarms.