Jackson Dean, Chapel Hart, Ian Munsick, More Named to Opry NextStage Class of 2023

Since 2019, the Grand Ole Opry’s NextStage program has introduced up-and-coming country musicians to a larger fanbase. Over the years, the program has uplifted artists like Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, and Parker McCollum, among others. Most of those artists went on to see major success at the ACM Awards. Now, the Opry has announced the class of 2023.

The Opry NextStage class of 2023 represents a wide and diverse range of artists. Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Chapel Hart, Megan Moroney, Ian Munsick, Kameron Marlowe, ERNEST, and Corey Kent make up this year’s NextStage lineup.

The Benefits of Opry NextStage

The eight artists in this year’s NextStage program will get dedicated support from the Opry. This support includes featured original content, performances at the Opry, and support on WSM Radio, Circle Network, and the Grand Ole Opry. This support will continue until the end of the year.

In a statement, Opry Entertainment Group’s director of artist relations & programming strategy, Jordan Pettit spoke about the program. “Opry NextStage is a testament to the Grand Ole Opry’s longstanding reputation as a trusted curator in country music and its commitment to nurturing and showcasing exceptional new talent, as it has done for almost a century,” Pettit said. “This year’s new artist class, much like previous classes, showcases exceptional creativity across various musical styles. We are excited to carry on the Opry tradition by introducing this exciting group of rising artists to fans.”

The class of 2023 will get their formal introduction to the world with an Opry NextStage Live concert. The event takes place May 10th at the Lava Cantina in The Colony, Texas. The event coincides with the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas on May 11th. Tickets for the NextStage concert go on sale this Friday at 10 AM Central Time. A special pre-sale for tickets kicks off this Thursday. See the official EentBrite page for more details.

A Look at Some of the Artists

Outsider readers will be familiar with a few of the artists in this year’s Opry NextStage program. For instance, Jackson Dean broke onto the country scene last year with Greenbroke. Later this year, he’ll release a live album recorded at the Ryman Auditorium.

Then, there’s Chapel Hart. The Mississippi-born trio made waves with their stint on America’s Got Talent. Their next album Glory Days drops later this year.

Additionally, Opry NextStage will feature ERNEST. He had a huge hit with “Flower Shops” featuring Morgan Wallen. Earlier this year, he released a follow-up to his hit record Flower Shops: The Album.

More recently, Ian Munsick captured the spirit of the American West with his latest album White Buffalo.

It’s going to be great to see more from these artists and the rest of the Opry NextStage class of 2023 in the coming months.