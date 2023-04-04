Jackson Dean Enlists His Family’s Help for Epic ‘Fearless’ Music Video

Last month, Jackson Dean announced his next project – a live album recorded at the Ryman Auditorium. To give listeners a taste of that set, he dropped the live cut of “Fearless.” This week, he’s giving his fans another look at the song with a brand-new cinematic music video.

Dean originally released “Fearless” as the second single from his debut album Greenbroke in January. About the song, he said, “We played over 100 something shows last year and each night ‘Fearless’ was one of my favorites to perform because not only do I get to really wail on it, but I always felt a special connection and energy from the audience with it.”

Now, he’s making the song a little more personal with the new music video.

Jackson Dean Discusses the ‘Fearless’ Video

Dean’s brother, sister-in-law, and baby niece star in the video. They play a family living in a remote area in the 1800s. When the baby gets sick, dad has to brave the elements, wildlife, and bandits to get bring home medicine to keep the little one safe.

Watching him fight off wolves, battle the elements, and narrowly miss being robbed or killed by desperados brings a whole new weight to the song’s massive chorus.

“Interpreting ‘Fearless’ visually and putting more of a storyline to it breathes a different life into it,” Jackson Dean told CMT. “Casting my brother, his wife, and their daughter in the video made it feel that much more real. If anything, I think it makes the song feel more personal to me. It just strikes a bit different – it hits much closer to home.”

Dean said he has been wanting to make a video like this for a long time. However, he didn’t expect it to be as good as it is. “I’ve had the vision of my brother being in a role like that for so long,” he said. “It was like magic watching it all come to fruition.”

About the finished product, Jackson Dean said, “I was really moved watching it the first time. The realness of it all heightened it – seeing the genuine love between the characters mixed with the raw visuals will hit you square in the chest.”

Dean Had to Be Fearless for Part of the Video

The video jumps back and forth between the unfolding story and Jackson Dean performing the song. In several scenes, we see Jackson standing on the edge of a cliff overlooking a river that cuts through the valley. That wasn’t movie magic.

“It’s just big, big rocks out on the end of this ridgeline. It’s like 220 feet down and I’m out on the very end. You’ll see in the video my hair whipping around. That’s no fan. That’s 220 feet down on all sides of me, and the wind whipping at like 60, 70 miles an hour,” he explained. “There are some shots in there that you cannot replicate in a studio. It’s a matter of going to the place and actually doing it.”