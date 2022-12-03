Jackson Dean Opens Up About Touring with HARDY

It has been a wild year for Jackson Dean. He released his debut album Greenbroke back in March of this year. Since then, the young country singer’s star has been on the rise. In recent months, fans saw Dean open for acts like Brooks & Dunn and Lee Brice. Now, he’s hitting the road with hitmaker HARDY for eight nights.

Jackson Dean is joining HARDY for eight dates on his Wall to Wall tour. The run kicked off Tuesday night in Athens, Georgia. In anticipation of the show, Dean sat down with his label, Big Machine Label Group to talk about his plans for the run and what fans can expect from him and his band.

Jackson Dean on Touring with HARDY

In a way, this eight-night run will be a step back for Jackson Dean. In recent months, he’s played in front of massive crowds. This run with HARDY will see Dean delivering the same energy to fewer fans in smaller venues. “We had a great year out there, but now we’re gonna take that show, and a little bit more of what we do and put it in a club,” he said.

About teaming up with HARDY for this run, Jackson Dean said, “I think it’s gonna be a really good fit, and I’m gonna go headbang and blow some speakers and have a good time.”

These smaller venues will give Jackson Dean a chance to connect with fans on a more intimate level. That’s something he’s looking forward to. He said he’s eager to “be able to feel [the fans’] breath on us and have ‘em right on top of us, and really see the whites of their eyes, which is gonna be so much fun.”

With his most recent releases, HARDY has shown a sonic shift. His upcoming album will be a combination of rock and country that’s markedly heavier than the hitmaker’s previous work. Jackson Dean said that he and his band are ready to match HARDY’s onstage energy.

“The fact that he’s doing that heavier stuff right now, we’re pretty heavy when we play live. We’re four dudes where we’ve gotta do the jobs of two people,” Jackson Dean said. “Like, my bass player’s doing synth and playing bass. Brandon’s playing lead guitar and rhythm and singing, and Sean, all of his extremities are goin’. We just make as much noise as possible.”