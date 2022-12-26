Jackson Dean Recalls How His Truck Breaking Down Kept Him Grounded

2022 was a massive year for Jackson Dean. The 22-year-old Maryland native cemented his place in the country music world with his debut full-length Greenbroke. Not long after that, Dean found himself sharing the stage with hitmakers like Lee Brice and HARDY. His hit single “Don’t Come Lookin’” helped to push the young singer-songwriter. We heard it during an episode of Yellowstone and Kelly Clarkson sang it during the Kellyoke segment of her show. It even went to the top of the Mediabase chart and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Landing the top spot on the Mediabase chart was a big deal for Jackson Dean. That made him the youngest male artist to land a chart-topper with his debut single. It also proved to Dean – and everyone else – that people enjoy his tunes. One would think that an accomplishment like that on top of everything else would make the up-and-comer’s head too big for his hat collection. However, while celebrating the big news, Dean got a reality check that brought him back down to earth.

In a recent interview with People, Jackson Dean opened up about how life brought him down a peg or two after getting the big news.

Jackson Dean’s Road Mishap Kept Him Grounded

Jackson Dean got the big news back in November. When he got the call, he was on his way home to for Thanksgiving to see his family and friends. While on the road, he recorded a short video to celebrate his accomplishment and thank his fans and country radio. Then, about ninety minutes later, things took a drastic turn.

“I was driving down I-65 outside of Horse Cave, Kentucky and that drive is beautiful,” Jackson Dean recalled. “All of a sudden, I heard a big clank and thought, ‘That wasn’t good.’” He was correct, it was far from good. That “clank” was the sound of the wheel bearing on his ’06 Silverado going blowing out. Moments after celebrating a major win, Dean found himself dealing with serious auto issues.

Jackson Dean limped down the road to Stanton’s Garage and found out he wouldn’t be going anywhere anytime soon. He called his manager who agreed to come from Nashville to pick him up. So, Dean had some time on his hands.

“I spent that time making phone calls to all of the people on my team and thanking them for their hard work,” said Jackson Dean. “Believe me, it takes a village to make these major milestones happen between management, A&R, promo, publicity, marketing – the list goes on. I wouldn’t have had the time to connect with all those folks and share in that moment if I hadn’t been broken down.”

“It’s funny how life shakes out sometimes,” Jackson Dean said. “Also, the irony of it all is not lost on me. Celebrating a song about getting lost and not coming back and then immediately, having my truck break down and needing someone to come lookin’ for me.”