Jake Flint’s Family Reveals Funeral Plans for the Late Country Singer

The family of late country singer Jake Flint has announced the funeral plans just days after his death at 37 years old. Flint, who is a native of Oklahoma, died in his sleep early on Sunday, November 27. His death came just hours after he married Brenda Wilson on Saturday, November 26. At this time, a cause of death is unknown.

“Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss,” a family press release states. “Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships, and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting. Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion.” The family says it’s grateful for “the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes” shared. “While we grieve what we know could have been, we’re grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs.”

Jake Flint Was A Native Of Oklahoma

Funeral services are on Monday, December 5, at 10 a.m. in Claremore, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, family members are requesting donations to the Red Dirt Relief Fund, Taste of Country reports. Meanwhile, Brenda Flint has been reacting to Jake Flint’s death. She went over to Facebook and posted a wedding video with the caption, “I don’t understand.” Brenda went back on to Facebook on Tuesday as she shared her devastation over losing her husband. “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote. “My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Jake Flint was born in 1985 and raised in Holdenville, Oklahoma. He picked up his first introduction to country music from his father. He exposed him to acts like Guy Clark, Townes Van Zandt, Steve Earle, John Prine, and more, according to Flint’s official website. Flint’s father developed ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease). After that happened, his father asked musician friends to teach his son to play guitar. Jake Flint ultimately attended bluegrass festivals and he started to want to perform.

Flint wrote and recorded his debut studio album, I’m Not Okay, back in 2016. Mike McClure produces it. He’s a founding member of The Great Divide. A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for Jake Flint’s wife and family. It had totaled more than $6,000 of its $10,000 goal on Wednesday afternoon.