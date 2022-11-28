Jake Flint, Red Dirt Country Artist, Dead at 37

Jake Flint, a Red Dirt country music artist from Oklahoma, has died at the age of 37, as confirmed by his wife and longtime manager. Tragically, his death occurred unexpectedly mere hours after his wedding, which took place on Saturday (November 26).

Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, posted a moving tribute to her client and friend on Facebook. “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” she wrote. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

“The photo below is when Jake and I excitedly signed our artist management contract,” Cline continued. “That was the beginning of a wonderful friendship and partnership. Jake was even more than that to me, I loved him much like a son. The funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married – which was yesterday. Yes – yesterday. Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss.”

“We need prayers – it’s all so surreal,” she concluded. “Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

Jake Flint’s new wife, Brenda Wilson, shared an even more heartbreaking post regarding the late singer-songwriter’s death. Alongside footage from their wedding day, she simply wrote, “I don’t understand.”

Country Music Fans Mourn the Loss of Jake Flint

Following the news of his death, fans of Jake Flint flooded social media with messages of grief, mourning the loss of the up-and-coming star. “Just heard the news. Rest easy Jacob. You were one of a kind. The world is less without you in it,” one fan wrote.

“R.I.P Jake Flint. Unbelievably sad news. Jake was a beloved Green Country musician gone way too soon,” another said. “What a gut-punch man. Jake Flint was a prince of a human being and the world is less without him. Unreal,” added a third.

Born in 1985 in a small town in Oklahoma, Jake Flint developed a love for music at a very young age. When his father was tragically diagnosed with ALS, a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control, according to Mayo Clinic, he decided to give the gift of music to his son, commissioning a few talented friends to give young Jake guitar lessons.

From there, he continued to develop his skills and study other musicians until ultimately following his dream of becoming a professional musician himself. For years, Jake Flint was a mainstay performer throughout his home state of Oklahoma and beyond.