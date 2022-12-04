Jake Flint’s Rep Shuts Down Rumor About the Country Singer’s Death

The publicist for late country artist Jake Flint is clearing up misconceptions about the singer’s sudden death. A rumor recently surfaced on social media regarding Flint’s death, to which his rep, Clif Doyal, shut down. “I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,” Doyal said in a statement to E! News. “I can verify from them, and from my own personal knowledge, that Jake Flint’s sudden and tragic death was not related in any way to the COVID-19 vaccine. Pending an official autopsy report there will be no further comment.”

The Poynter Institute’s Politifact website claims that the false rumor began with an Instagram post from Nov. 29. The post suggests a possible connection between Flint’s death and his past vaccination record for COVID-19. As part of its efforts to stop the spread of false information, Meta, the photo-sharing platform’s parent company, has flagged the post.

Doyal shared with the media that Flint passed away in his sleep early morning on Nov. 27. The 37-year-old’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

Jake Flint’s death came just hours after he married Brenda Wilson on Nov. 26. “We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” the mourning wife wrote on social media. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone, and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Jake Flint’s manager called him ‘a rising star’

Flint was born and raised in Holdenville, Oklahoma. Growing up, he loved playing music. In 2016, he decided to turn his passion into a profession and released his first album: I’m Not Okay. He released several more albums over the years, with Jake Flint coming out in 2020.

“Jake Flint was an Ambassador of the Oklahoma Red Dirt music scene,” Doyal told in E! News. “He was a prolific songwriter, recording artist, and in-demand live performer throughout the Midwest and Southwestern U.S. As a testament to his kindness and humanity, he was also a tireless supporter of his fellow artists, always willing to lend a hand to help anyone who needed it. With his infectious smile and disarming sense of humor, he was loved by many, and I believe that, along with his music, will be his lasting legacy.”

A funeral will be held on December 5th, as noted in the media update. Rather than flowers, his family asks for donations to the Red Dirt Relief Fund. Flint’s manager Brenda Cline also spoke of the artist’s passing in the release. “Jake Flint was a rising star,” Cline said. “Not only did he possess amazing talent, he possessed qualities even more important than talent. Jake’s attitude, enthusiasm, drive, and work ethic set him apart. He had a humble personality, lovable nature, and the ability to keep you laughing till your sides hurt. When you met Jake you immediately loved him and knew you had just met a friend for life. I can’t imagine a world without Jake Flint.”