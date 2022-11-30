Jake Flint’s Wife Speaks Out After Country Singer’s Unexpected Death at 37

The shocking news that 37-year-old country music singer Jake Flint died hit fans hard. Now his wife has spoken out about the tragedy. Flint, a Red Dirt artist, was from Oklahoma. His longtime manager Brenda Cline confirmed the news of his death on Monday.

Jake Flint married his wife Brenda just hours before the singer’s untimely death. At the time, Cline posted a great tribute to Flint. “With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away. I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

More recently, on Facebook, Flint’s wife made her own post. Her name happens to also be Brenda, like the singer’s manager. Of course, it was almost impossible for the newlywed bride to process the grief and trauma she had gone through.

“We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in,” she wrote. “People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back.”

This is truly an awful turn of events. The singer and his family had a lot to look forward to in the near future. No one deserves to go through an awful tragedy like this right after their wedding.

Jake Flint Remembered By Family, Friends, and Fans

The Red Dirt singer was born in 1985. From a young age in Holdenville, Oklahoma, Flint was exposed to classic singers and songwriters through his dad. He grew up listening to the likes of Guy Clark and Townes Van Zandt and John Prine among many others.

While he wasn’t a massive name in country music, he worked hard to build up a following and toured often. With his shows across Oklahoma and Texas, he was able to find success in his little corner of the world. On social media, there were all kinds of replies, comments, posts, and memories shared by loved ones and fans as well.

Jake Flint’s manager put it as well as one can.

“WE need prayers – it’s all so surreal,” she wrote. “Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister, and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”