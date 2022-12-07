Jake Flint’s Widow Posts Touching Tribute Following Country Singer’s Tragic Death

Country music singer Jake Flint’s widow, Brenda, is remembering her husband nearly two weeks after his tragic, unexpected death.

Brenda recently took to Facebook and posted a photo of herself and Jake posing for a selfie. In it, she smiles as Jake lovingly holds his head on her shoulder. The caption simply reads, “I love you this morning Ole Jacob Flint.”

His wife posted the photo on the morning of his funeral, December 5. She held the service in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cedar Point Church in Claremore, according to KTUL.

Jake Flint passed away at only 37 years old on November 27—the morning after he and Brenda said, “I do.” According to reports, he died in his sleep following the ceremony. However, his family hasn’t released the cause of death.

“We should be going through wedding photos,” his grieving bride posted on social media. “But instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren’t meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can’t take much more. I need him here.”

Jake Flint Passed Away the Morning After His Wedding

The singer was born in Oklahoma and developed a love of music as a young boy. His father wanted to ensure that Jake was able to live his dreams. So he hired a few of his friends to give Jake guitar lessons. Flint quickly proved to be a naturally gifted musician.

At 31, Jake Flint released his debut album, I’m Not OK (2016). And four years later, he dropped a self-titled record. Flint also released two live records. His most recent was Live and Socially Distanced at Mercury Lounge in 2021.

Jake and Brenda announced their engagement in January. And his manager said that the singer was heading into some major projects following the nuptials.

“Our hearts are broken over this tragic loss,” his family wrote in a statement. ” Jacob was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and partner to his wife, Brenda. He valued his family, friendships, and living life to the fullest, which was evident in his songwriting.”

“Every person who knew him has a story of his wit, charm, talent, and compassion. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support and the many beautiful tributes that have been shared about the impact Jacob had on many lives,” they continued. “While we grieve what we know could have been, we’re grateful that his talent and love live on in his songs,”