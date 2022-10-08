Jake Owen, Elle King and Randy Houser To Perform at Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience

Jake Owen is going to be a big part of a big show at Exit/In in Nashville in October. He’ll be joined by Elle King, Randy Houser, Fancy Hagood, Jason Boland and Wade Sapp. It’s all part of Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience. Check out Jake Owen’s post below.

It’ll be an incredible night Exit/In is located in Nashville’s historic “Rock Block.” Just off of Midtown, the venue holds 500 people and it’s been there for 50 years. Some of the most legendary names in all genres of music have performed there. From Billy Joel to Neil Young. From The Melvins to GWAR. It’s an iconic venue that has been in danger of being shut down since the pandemic, and since, it’s been in danger of being poached by developers. If the latter happens, this will certainly be a great night to remember in its’ final days.

Jake Owen is still riding high on his hit “I Was Jack (And Your Were Diane). The song samples the John Mellencamp classic “Jack & Diane.” He’s also working through sobriety. In July, he shared that he was ten months sober.

Elle King is enjoying a lot of country radio success right now with her duet with Dierks Bentley. “Worth a Shot” has been a mainstay on country radio over the summer. She’s still on the road with Chris Stapleton for his “All-American Road Show.” This stop at Exit/In happens to fall in between some of those dates for Elle King, and geographically worked. She’s in Milwaukee with Stapleton on Saturday. The stop at Kendell Marvel’s Honky Tonk Experience falls between dates near Jake Owens’s home in Hollywood, Fla. and a date in North Little Rock, Ark. Check her schedule and get tickets at her website.

Jake Owen Remains on Tour Through November

Jake Owen will have to hop on a plane. The Exit/In date falls between stops in Missouri and Minnesota on his ongoing tour. Next up for him is a trip to the Rosemont Theater outside of Chicago on October 13. Then he’s off to Missouri for dates in St. Charles and West Plains. He heads back to the Midwest after swinging through the Music City. The tour picks back up at Mayo Clinic Health Center in Mankato on October 20. He’ll hit Nebraska and Iowa before heading to Colorado.

Jake Owen heads back South in November with dates in Owensboro, Ky. and at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. outside of Nashville. He wraps it up at the City of Buford Fall Concert on November 19 in Georgia. He also has a date next year at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo in Texas on February 10. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.