Jake Owen Reveals He Was Hospitalized After Weekend Concerts

Jake Owen found himself in the hospital after three consecutive Midwest dates. The string of dates hit Minnesota, Nebraska and Iowa. While he made it through the performances, he was struggling. He updated fans via social media.

“Weekend recap. Mackenzie Carpenter is a star. Travis Denning is a star. Full disclosure. I pretended to feel well all weekend (Tanner Yeager’s photos made me look cool) and I ended up back in the hospital,” Jake Owen began the post.

“I have a lot of people that love and support me. I’m very thankful/grateful for you. Just because there’s a smile on someone’s face doesn’t mean they aren’t going thru something. That’s what I think about when I see you in the crowd. ‘What are they goin through? How can I life them up?’ I can see through the smile sometimes,” he continued.

“You guys lift me up. Tbh, it was everything I could do not to pass out on stage last night. I got through it though, because I know how lucky I am to do this for a living. I’m not dialing it in. I want to thank my entire crew and team for supporting me on stage and off,” Jake Owen said.

Jake Owen Taken to Hospital Following Concerts

He continued his post by saying that he will be fine.

“I’m gonna be good y’all. I also appreciate all of the messages that I’ve already received. Sometimes as men, we are stubborn. I know for a fact I am; I push it to the limits. I always have; I always will. But most importantly I’ve got two little girls that need me to be there for them and the best I can be. So that’s what I’m doing. I’m workin on me,” Jake Owen continued.

“I’m gonna go see my Grandaddy celebrate his 100th birthday this coming weekend, and get some quality family time in; I’m really lookin forward to that. I’ll be back out here stronger than ever next time I hit the stage. You can damn sure count on that,” he concluded.

Though he didn’t specify what caused the hospitalization, he seems to be indicating that it was due to exhaustion. Jake Owen has a week or two off before he takes the stage again. His next scheduled performance is on November 3 in West Valley, Utah. He’s out West for much of November before weaving his way over to Kentucky and Tennessee. He’s at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. on November 12. His final date of the year is on November 19 in Buford, Ga. Check out all of Jake Owens’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.