Jake Owen Posts Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Fiancé Erica Hartlein: ‘The Rain to My Dirt’

Over the weekend, country music hitmaker Jake Owen posted on his Instagram account a heartfelt tribute to fiancé Erica Hartlein on her birthday.

“Happy Birthday to this foxxy lady,” Jake Owen declared in the social media post’s caption. “She is an incredible mother and there’s no one I’d rather ride around the farm with or eat fast food with. We have both been through a lot together. She’s the grace to my grit and the rain to my dirt. She’s a little up there, down there, I love you, Erica.”

As previously reported, Jake Owen announced his engagement to Erica Hartlein in December 2020. At the time, Owen shared on Instagram that he proposed at the same spot where the couple bought their first Christmas tree together in 2015. Their daughter, Paris was there to witness the proposal” So much of a surprise, Erica didn’t have her nails done,” Owen shared. “She said yes in the sprinkle of a Nashville snow, and we celebrated by going to her favorite restaurant. She was successful not getting Polynesian Sauce on that bling. Life is good. I love you, Erica.”

Prior to being in a relationship with Hartlein, Jake Owen was married to Lacey Buchanan from 2012 to 2015. They share a daughter together.

Jake Owen Recently Opened Up About How He ‘Spontaneously’ Decided to Stop Drinking

Meanwhile, Jake Owen recently opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how he decided to stop drinking. He also revealed at the time that he was 316 days sober.

“Everything I do in life is spontaneous,” Jake Owen explained. “Like, when I decided I am not going to drink anymore – thankfully, I am not – and what I have learned is I wasn’t like a lot of people where it is really hard to quit. I was like, ‘Hey, I am making some pretty stupid decisions when I do drink and I shouldn’t do that anymore.’ So I am not going to, and I did, and I just told people that.”

Jake Owen also said that people were actually observing him not drinking. “People were wondering like, ‘Man, I haven’t seen you drink in a while.’ And I was like, ‘Hey, I am just letting people know I am trying to be a better person. I am trying to work on this in my life.’ And I think if I just told people that, then maybe it would make them go, ‘Yeah I need to do that too.’ And there were a lot of people. They reached out and said that they were like, ‘Wow, I needed to hear that, like, today, like, how did you do it?’”

The country singer then shared that he completely understands that it’s not easy for a lot of people to stop drinking. However, his approach was simply just refusing to drink. He further explained that the country music community has been extremely supportive of his decision.