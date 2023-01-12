Jake Owen’s Selfless Act for This Local Nashville Restaurant Owner Still Brings Her to Tears

Sometimes the greatest acts of kindness happen behind the scenes. And, one local restaurant in Nashville has been touched by one of these incredible acts of kindness from non-other than country music singer Jake Owen.

During an interview with the owners of Arnold’s Country Kitchen legendary radio host, Bobby Bones caught wind of the touching and selfless move the Best Thing Since Backroads singer made years ago. A move that still brings the owner of the Nashville restaurant to tears.

A Customer Overhears A Heartbreaking Conversation

According to reports, the owner of Arnold’s Country Kitchen, Rose Arnold was talking with a family member with cancer about an upcoming appointment. The family member needed to get to Minnesota fast to take care of the brain tumor. However, this person who meant so much to Rose was worried about flying.

This is when the customer, Jake Owen stepped in. Bobby Bones shares the details in a recent Instagram post:

According to the story, Jake Owens overheard all of these concerns and stepped right in. He offered to take the relative – and family members – to Minnesota on his tour bus. It was a 12-hour drive, but it was all done in style!

Bobby Bones Shares Jake Owen’s Story Noting The Star Is “Always Looking To Help Others”

Bobby Bones did ask Jake Owen about this story and Owen explained how he overheard the two talking, According to the singer it only made sense to let them use the tour bus. Sure, it would take 12 hours, but the whole family could go along on the ride.

“He won’t post this or share it,” Bobby Bones writes alongside the Insta post of the selfless act of kindness.

“So I will,” the Nashville-based radio host continues.

“And this story was never made public by him,” he adds.

“Good guy @jakeowenofficial,” Bobby Bones continues in the touching Instagram message, “Always looking to help others,” the host adds. “Love ya, buddy.”

Jake Owen caught wind of Bobby Bones’ Insta post and commented in the thread that helping others is always the best option. Especially in situations like this where he has the ability to make something very difficult a little bit easier.

“Wow, thanks dude,” Jake Owen comments in response to Bobby Bones’ Insta post.

“If we aren’t helping others, then what are we really doing here?” the country music star wonders.