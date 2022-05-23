Jameson Rodgers Addresses Fans in Emotional Video After ‘Terrifying’ Shooting During His Set at SpringFest Festival

Jameson Rodgers spoke directly to fans in a subdued social media video message after a shooting during his headlining set sent one person to the hospital. Fox 13 Memphis reports multiple gunshots at the SpringFest Festival in Rodgers’ hometown of Batesville, Miss., ended the set early.

During the final song of his set, security abruptly shuffled Rodgers off of the stage and fans were instructed to get on the ground. Batesville Police responded to the scene and followed up with a Facebook update.

“The Batesville Police Dept is investigating a shooting that occurred tonight at the end of Springfest,” Country Now reports. “The suspect and victim know each other and are not from Panola County. The victim is being treated for a gunshot wound in Oxford. This is an active investigation and there is no danger to the public at this time.”

Rodgers then released his own video on Sunday, May 22, detailing his own thoughts and thanking authorities for their help.

“I just got home to Nashville and honestly still processing last night,” Rodgers began. ”First off, I just want to say prayers for everybody that was involved in whatever happened last night. I don’t really know exactly though, all the details, I just know there were some shots fired. Whether it was… I don’t think it was directly involved with SpringFest, but it was definitely around the corner and it was very scary for a lot of people, and myself included, and the band and guys. I’m sorry that happened, but I hope everybody is alright. I’m sorry, that was pretty terrifying.”

After the shooting, Batesville Police said in a second Facebook post that they were “so proud” of Jameson Rodgers and his performance

The rising country music star said that despite the drama, his hometown made him feel incredibly special.

“Secondly, I just want to say man, thank you for coming out to the show, that was my favorite show of all time,” Rodgers continued. ”I hated that it ended that way, kind of buzz kill there. Man, the support that y’all have shown me over the years, it’s just overwhelming.”

The “Cold Beer Calling My Name” singer also called the show his “favorite show of all time.”

”It was a heck of a night and I’m sorry it ended that way, but thank y’all,” Rodgers said. ”I hope y’all know how much I love you and it was truly my favorite show of all time, it’s going to be hard to top that one for me. I wish it would’ve lasted about 90 seconds longer, but it is what it is. Anyway, hope everybody is alright. Prayers to everybody involved in whatever happened last night and hope to see y’all soon. Thank y’all, I love you. Peace.”

Rodgers played his hometown Batesville show just days after the release of his latest album, Live From Oxford, MS. Rodgers recorded the eight-song effort at The Lyric Theatre in Oxford, in front of an intimate, capacity crowd of 1,250 fans.