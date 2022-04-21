Jamey Johnson Announces Summer Tour With Blackberry Smoke

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.

These two acts have been friends for a while and this tour, in the words of the southern rock band themselves, is “long over due!”

Over on his Instagram, Johnson made the announcement along with a graphic with all of the tour dates listed. Everyone seems pretty excited about this that’s involved. Check out the post below.

“Heading out with [Blackberry Smoke] starting in August,” Johnson said in his post. “[Ella Langley] and [Megan Moroney] will be joining on select shows. Pre sales begin Wednesday, April 20th at 10AM local time.”

So, get ready for a great tour at a wonderful time of year. August and September just feel like the perfect time of year for outdoor concerts. Of course, Blackberry Smoke is hyped up for the run of shows as well.

“Long over due!” the band said. “This is going to be a hell of a good time!”

These shows are going to be great. If you’re a fan of Langley or Moroney, then you need to check out which dates they are going to be at, respectively. Of course, with these two headlining acts, all of these shows are going to be absolutely amazing.

Fans Are Dying for New Music

Right now, Jamey Johnson fans are seeing this tour as maybe a hint at some new music. However, that is to be seen. Johnson has not been a very prolific artist in recent years. He has slowly put out a single here and there. That includes a recording of America the Beautiful along with a single To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.

Still, some fans in the replies weren’t shy about asking about new music. You know that Johnson isn’t going to reply to any of that. Man, this tour is going to be awesome. Johnson might be a full member of the Grand Ole Opry by the time the tour comes around. Get tickets while you can.