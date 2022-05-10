Jamey Johnson, Lynyrd Skynyrd to Headline 2022 Fun Fest

Kingsport, Tennessee, music festival Fun Fest recently announced that southern rockers Jamey Johnson and Lynyrd Skynyrd will headline this year’s annual event. Johnson will headline the Friday Night Concert on July 22 with Colt Ford opening, and Skynyrd will wrap up the event Saturday night with Dalton Dover opening, Times News reports.

“Fun Fest’s theme from the beginning was community unity,” 2022 Fun Fest Chairman Jeff Fleming said. “Generations of Kingsport area residents have circled these dates in July and look forward to gathering with friends, family, and guests.”

“The pandemic taught us to slow down a bit. To appreciate the special attributes of towns our size, and reconsider what’s truly important,” Fleming added.

Shaun Banner, plant manager for Fun Fest’s presenting sponsor Cardinal Glass Industries, said he’s excited to work with the festival.

“Cardinal Glass is excited to be in this community. And even more excited to be a part of Fun Fest,” Banner said. “On behalf of our 700 plus employees, we are proud to support one of the community’s most treasured events.”

Tickets to see Jamey Johnson and Lynyrd Skynyrd at Fun Fest will go up on July 15

Jamey Johnson, a former Marine and Alabama native, is best known for his popular single “In Color.”

The gripping ballad won Song of the Year at the Country Music Awards in 2009. He also recently released popular songs like “High Cost of Living” and “Between Jennings & Jones.”

Johnson’s opener, Colt Ford, has recently enjoyed five consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart. He has also sold more than 3 million albums and amassed more than a billion streams in his career.

Fun Fest’s Saturday night headliner, Lynyrd Skynyrd, needs no introduction. One of the definitive Southern rock bands in the history of modern music, Skynyrd fused blues and rock with a swagger all their own. Their 30 million albums sold place them amongst the most successful rock bands to ever take the stage. Songs like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Free Bird,” and “Simple Man” continue to dazzle audiences more than 40 years after the band’s humble beginnings in Jacksonville, Florida.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s opener, Dalton Dover, appeared on season 16 of The Voice, where he excited audiences with his cover of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.”

According to Dover, his love of music began by singing in his grandpa’s living room. His TikTok gained new followers after posting duets with various better-known country stars. His single, “You Got a Small Town,” has slowly earned more than 7 million listens on Spotify, alone.

Beginning Friday, May 13 at 10 a.m., fans can purchase Sunset Concert Series general admission tickets at FunFest.net. Friday and Saturday tickets currently cost $20 but will increase to $25 in mid-July.