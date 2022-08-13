Jamey Johnson Unleashes Profanity-Laced Rant Against Pop Country DJs at Nebraska Concert: VIDEO

Jamey Johnson performed at “Lincoln on the Streets” on Friday night with Blackberry Smoke and Ella Langley in Nebraska. Between Blackberry Smoke and Jamey Johnson’s sets, a couple of DJs from a local mainstream country radio station came on stage to banter in front of the crowd. The fans in attendance were largely fans of artists that don’t see a lot of mainstream radio play, like Johnson and Blackberry Smoke. Fans weren’t very happy; nor was Johnson. He laid into the crew from New Country KX 96.9. Check out the NSFW video below.

“There was a radio station that came out on this stage uninvited to run a little pep rally before I came out,” Jamey Johnson began his rant. “I feel like I oughta tell you, I don’t care what radio station you listen to in the morning, they’re all good. They’re all good and they’re no better than any of the other ones. And the thing is, none of them play my music, so why should they be up on my stage playing to you? I thought we had a good deal worked out. Y’all don’t play my music, and I don’t play yours, so stay the f*** off my stage. Kicks whatever the f*** your name is, who gives a s***?”

Fans loved it. Jamey Johnson sits in a strange space in country music. While he has never been embraced by country radio, he was asked to join the Grand Ole Opry in March of this year. While the Alabama native hasn’t recorded a studio album in a decade, he stays hard at his touring schedule. He’s written tracks for Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard and George Strait. He’s one of a kind, and he’s never stopped doing it his way.

Jamey Johnson on the Road in 2022

Jamey Johnson is staying with Blackberry Smoke for several dates this year. The next one is on Saturday at Vetter Stone Amphitheater in Mankato, Minn. He’s part of the Randy Houser Homecoming Concert in Biloxi, Miss. on August 15. Then he rejoins Blackberry Smoke. That tour stops near Nashville at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin on August 25.

He joins his legendary home state heroes, Alabama, for a show in Denver at Ball Arena on September 23. He hits a festival in Key West along the way, and he has a string of dates in Texas in October. That includes stops in Amarillo, Dallas, Lubbock and Midland. He wraps his year with a stop at the Golden Nugget in Las Vegas on November 9. If you’re in the United States, there’s a good chance Jamey Johnson is coming near your town. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.