Jason Aldean Announces 2022 Tour With Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence and Chase Rice

It’s a good time to be a country music fan. Jason Aldean is kicking up a new tour that runs from the summer through the fall. It is going to include some big names as well. If Aldean is going to head out on the road for a tour that lasts more than three months, he’s going to do it right.

Presented by Wolf Moon Bourbon, the Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour is kicking off in July. Aldean made the announcement earlier today. He’s going to have a hell of a supporting cast with all of the special guests that will be scattered throughout the tour.

Check out the post below and see it for yourself.

“Who’s ready for the [Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour]?! Excited to announce [Travis Tritt], [Tracy Lawrence], and [Chase Rice] will be joining us for the second half of the tour as [Gabby Barrett] will be having her baby boy. Congratulations to Gabby, and a big thank you to Travis, Tracy, and Chase for jumping in. Let’s go!” the caption reads.

So, you heard it here first. You gotta check out those first few dates in order to check out Barrett before her baby is born. That means you’ll want to see those shows between July 15 and August 27. That leg of the tour takes place from Scranton, Pennsylvania out to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then her last show with the tour will be at Darien Center, New York.

Shoutout to those three artists for picking up the slack. Jason Aldean has added some exciting and talented performers to his tour. It should be a great time with country music legends like Lawrence and Tritt. Is this something you’re excited about Outsiders?

Jason Aldean Joined by Country Music Icons on Tour

If I just threw out the three names, Jason Aldean, Tracy Lawrence, and Travis Tritt, and said they were going on tour – you would agree that’s a great trio. Those three singers seem like they would just gel like no other group. Aldean has planned this tour out with his fans in mind. He knows that his fans are going to lose their minds for this tour.

Over the years, Aldean has played alongside, and made himself, one of the biggest names in country music. Now that he’s starting to be the older guy in the genre, he’s giving back. That means he’s giving a helping hand when it comes to advice. He’s adding some younger acts to his tours and shows. It’s been a career that has come full circle.

So, this tour gets going in July and is going to run until the end of October. If you get tickets to a show, make sure to note who is performing on which night so you see the artists that you want to see.