Jason Aldean Announces 2023 Highway Desperado Tour Kicking Off in July

Ready to get back on the road, country music superstar Jason Aldean announced his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour on Monday (February 13th).

“Highway Desperado Tour, let’s ride!” Jason Aldean declared on Instagram. “Tickets on sale THIS Friday, Feb 17 at 10 a.m. local venue time. Aldean Army fan club members, y’all are up first for tickets.”

Among those who will appear with Aldean on the tour are Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, and Dee Jay Silver. The Highway Desperado tour will feature 41 city stops and will launch on July 14th at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, New York. Other stops on the tour include Atlanta, Charlotte, Toronto, Portland, and Louisville. The tour will conclude on October 28th in Tampa, Florida.

Tenpenny also shared the exciting news on his Instagram. “We can finally announce this tour!” he gushed. “We can’t wait to be on the road with [Jason Aldea]! This tour is going to freaking rock! Let’s get it! See y’all on the road… tickets go on sale on Friday!”

Silver then stated, “Can’t wait to get back at it this year with Jason Aldean on his 2023 Highway Desperado Tour! We got Tenpenny and Corey Kent w/us!”

Kent went on to add, “Stoked to announce that I’ll be joining Jason Aldean, Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver on the Highway Desperado Tour! Tickets on sale THIS Friday, February 17th at 10am local venue time.

Jason Aldean Talks About His Rise to Fame Over the Years

In an April 2022 interview with The Tennessean, Jason Aldean opened up about his exciting rise to fame over the years in country music.

“In the past five years, I’ve finally been able to take the time to accept that I’ve accomplished far more in my career than I ever thought I would,” Aldean explained. He also said never in a “trillion years” did he ever expect to be so popular. “I just wanted to make a decent living, have a nice house, keep the lights on, and pay my bills.”

Jason Aldean also spoke about the influence he has over country music these days. “I was a new artist trying to make my little mark in Nashville after moving here in November of 1998. Changing the genre’s sound a little bit while doing that was kinda cool.”

Meanwhile, Aldean reflects on which of his songs have helped his success. “I never know which songs are gonna be hits,” he admitted. “And there’s an example of a song that went from me thinking too much about it being my longest number-one hit.”

He is referring to his 2009 hit Big Green Tractor.