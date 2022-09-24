Jason Aldean Calls Travis Tritt a ‘Legit Badass’ While the Two Georgia Legends Tour Together

Travis Tritt is one of the most iconic country music artists of the ’90s, leaving us with hits like “It’s a Great Day to be Alive” and “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” which continue to see radio play today. Most recently, the music legend was featured in an Instagram post of Jason Aldean‘s, who, per his post, has spent the last few weeks touring with Tritt. Standing beside the country music great in a new photo, Aldean deemed the beloved singer a “legit badass.”

Recalling the last few weekends spent performing with Travis Tritt, Jason Aldean wrote in his post, “So cool getting to have this Georgia/Country music/Southern rock legend on tour with us…[Travis Tritt] is a legit BADASS!!!”

The photo sees Tritt and Aldean with their arms around each other flashing proud smiles at the camera. Country music fans took to the comments section to share their love for Tritt and the “Small Town Small” singer.

“Love me some Travis!” one follower wrote. “T.R.O.U.B.L.E – 90’s Country Legend!”

“Two of the best!” another agreed.

Even some of country music’s own artists flocked to the comments to share their love for Travis Tritt’s badass-ery.

“Love it!!!! Legend,” commented RaeLynn. Brian Kelly, of Florida Georgia Line, referenced Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to be Alive” with “I got the rice cookin in the microwave,” followed by a praying hands emoji.

Jason Aldean Tributes Another Country Music Legend

In addition to Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence is another of country music’s ’90s legends, and, earlier this month, Jason Aldean also got an opportunity to perform with and tribute one of his biggest role models.

Posting a photo similar to that of himself and Tritt, Aldean said of Tracy Lawrence, “My graduation present from high school was tickets to go see this guy because he was one of my favorite artists. 27 years later I finally got to tour with him and he still sounds as badass as ever. Proud to call this guy one of my music heroes and a friend. Thanks for coming out with us [Tracy Lawrence].”

The only thing better than listening to country music is seeing some of the genre’s stalwarts recognizing others for success in their career and their talent as an artist. Sawyer Brown, known for hits like “Some Girls Do” and “Thank God For You,” commented on the post, “This!” showing love of his own for Aldean’s idol.

As usual, fans took to the comments, gushing about previous Jason Aldean and Tracy Lawrence concerts.

“2 of my fav country singers of all time!” one fan wrote. Another recalled, “I saw him last year at Southern Junction, Royce City. Sound the same as he did back int he 90s for sure. He hasn’t lost a beat.”

That makes sense though. True legends and badasses never lose their touch.