Jason Aldean Celebrates Wife Brittany’s Birthday in Touching Post: ’35 Never Looked So Good’

Country music star Jason Aldean posted a loving birthday message for his wife, Brittany, on Instagram for her 35th birthday. The couple married seven years ago, and their passion and appreciation for each other is still strong.

“Happy birthday to my best friend! You are the most stunning person I have ever met with a heart of gold to match. I am so thankful I get to do life with you. 35 never looked so good babe. I love u to pieces,” Jason wrote of his wife.

Along with the sweet birthday message is a collage of four pictures. The first is Brittany smiling solo in a green ARMY sweatshirt; the second is the couple looking lovingly at each other; the third is the couple looking into the camera with a fun filter; and the fourth is Brittany holding two of their babies.

Brittany’s maiden name is Kerr, and she hails from North Carolina. The former NBA cheerleader and American Idol contestant met Jason Aldean in 2012. The two married in 2015 and had their first child, Memphis, together in December 2017.

Jason Aldean comes from a big family of girls, so he always wanted a boy, according to Brittany

“Becoming a mom, in general, has been kind of a shock, just because our lifestyle is so busy, ” Brittany said at the time. “[Jason] is on the road a majority of the year, so I’m just used to going along with him and traveling and kind of doing whatever we want. So when we had kids, everything changed. But being a mom is such an amazing thing.”

She also said that getting pregnant took some time.

“We had a really hard time getting pregnant and went through about a year and a half of failed attempts,” she said. “Finally, I got pregnant with Memphis, which was awesome because Jason always wanted a boy.”

Recently, the couple took to Instagram to write about Memphis and his “first trip” to the ER.

“Our day took a turn when Mems fell at the pool,” Brittany wrote on an Instagram story back in mid-May. “Two stitches under his chin and our first official trip to the E.R.”

Jason posted a similar message on his account, too. “Lil man had his first trip to the ER today,” Jason, 45, wrote via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 17, alongside a photo of his son resting in a hospital bed. “Needed 2 stitches and took it like a champ. Back home and rockin. Thankful for such great nurses and one awesome doc. He is doing great … mama’s heart, not so much.”