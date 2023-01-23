Jason Aldean Crushes ‘Neon Moon’ in Impromptu Florida Tiki Bar Performance With Ricky Young

While enjoying a night out in Florida earlier this month, country music superstar Jason Aldean completely crushes Brooks and Dunns’ hit single Neon Moon during an impromptu tiki bar performance with Ricky Young.

The video of Aldean and Young’s performance showed the duo really getting the performance at Tiki 52 Bar & Grill in Tequesta, Florida. The person who posted the video on Instagram stated that when Jason took to the stage with Ricky, everyone at the bar knew they were in for a special treat. They then shared that Aldean did perform another hit song, but didn’t disclose what song or share a video of him doing so. Luckily, Young was able to give more details about the bar performance.

During an interview with Music Mayhem, Young stated that he had been hanging out with a bunch of mutual friends at the bar when someone requested some songs. He realized that it was Aldean. “I felt a tap on my shoulder on my left side and I turned around and it was Jason [Aldean]. He said ‘hey man, let’s play some Brooks and Dunn or something.’” Young recalled.

Young immediately said yes. Following the performance, he let Aldean borrow his acoustic guitar to perform a song on his own. He picked John Mellencamp’s Ain’t That America. Aldean’s wife, Brittany, was at the bar as well. The duo slowed danced to Young’s cover of Morgan Wallen’s Sand in My Boots later in the evening.

Ricky Young Talks Meeting Jason Aldean & Becoming Close Friends

While continuing to chat with Music Mayhem about his friendship with Jason Aldean, Ricky Young stated that he and the country music superstar met in Nashville and became close over the years.

“I met Jason several times in my previous 10 years in Nashville,” Young shared. He then stated when Aldean and his family bought a beach house just north of him, they began hanging out more and became friends. “We went fishing together and he’s been to several gigs of mine.”

Although he is from Georgia, Jason Aldean does have a soft spot for Florida. While previously speaking to Music Mayhem, Aldean said love for the Sunshine State began when he was just three years old, his parents divorced. “My mom stayed in Macon [Georgia] and my dad lived in Florida,” he explained. “So I kind of grew up in both places.”

Aldean went on to share that anytime it starts getting warm, he likes to be at the beach somewhere as it’s his “happy” place. “And so I’ll probably always have a house down there somewhere,” he said about Florida. “It’s just kind of my favorite place to be.”