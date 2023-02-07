Jason Aldean Defends His Wife Brittany From Critics After She Dyes Their Dog

Over the weekend, country music hitmaker Jason Aldean defended his wife Brittany from critics after she dyes their family’s dog.

In her original post, Jason Aldean’s significant other revealed the dog wanted a new look for their daughter Navy’s birthday. She shared a video to unveil her pet’s blue and purple color style. Although she posted reassurance that the dye is safe for animals.

However, not everyone was thrilled with the idea of someone putting dye on their pets.“I guess my only problem is that I don’t understand doing this to your pet and then posting it on social media knowing people will get upset,” one critic wrote. “I think it’s all because she wants all this attention.”

Another critic wrote, “The Paris Hilton mentality of looking at your animal as a fashion accessory instead of a living animal.”

Meanwhile, Jason had some other thoughts about the dog’s new fur color. “I’m just here for the haters comments,” he wrote with a popcorn emoji. “They have no idea this dog has lived like a queen and this actually suits [her] perfectly.”

Jason and Brittany Aldean Treat Their Daughter Navy Like a Princess During Disney-Themed Birthday Party

Following the fur dye drama, Brittany took to her Instagram Stories to share snapshots of the birthday party for her and Jason Aldean’s daughter Navy. It was Disney Princess-themed and featured special guests Cinderella, Ariel, Elsa, and Belle. Among the decorations of the party were a giant book, delicious-looking cupcakes, and a gorgeous pink cake topped with a crown.

Brittany also shared a video of Navy through the years. “I can’t believe my beautiful baby girl is 4,” she wrote. “I’ve truly never known anyone with a personality like hers. She is SOMETHING SPECIAL and no doubt a star in the making. I love you soooo much angel baby!!!! Now, I’m going to go cry.”

In 2020, Brittany spoke to Us Weekly about having more babies a little over a year after Navy was born. She also shares a son, Memphis, with Jason Aldean. “I would love to [have more kids],” Brittany gushed at the time. However, she admitted that her husband may be done. “I’ve been asking him, ‘What would our third baby name be?’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t have to worry about it because it’s not happening,’ but I would love another.”

Along with Memphis and Navy, Jason Aldean also has daughters Keely and Kendal with his ex-wife Jessica Ussery. Although she understands that her husband is done having kids, she admitted that she would definitely do another one.