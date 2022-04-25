Jason Aldean Declares Dolly Parton Should Be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

With his new album out, country music singer Jason Aldean has been doing the media rounds and he’s weighed in on Dolly Parton’s Hall of Fame issues. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame listed the singer-songwriter as a nominee. While the hall is going to let the voters decide, Parton wanted to withdraw from consideration. She said she hadn’t done enough for rock n’ roll. Aldean thinks that’s ridiculous.

While talking with Taste of Country Nights Aldean touched on a number of topics. However, he was pretty unequivocal when it came to his feelings about Parton and the Rock Hall. There have been numerous country artists inducted and at this point, it does serve as a hall for pop music of all genres as well as rock as a whole.

So, why shouldn’t Dolly be in that hall of fame? If you ask Jason Aldean, Dolly Parton belongs in every hall of fame.

“I think Dolly Parton belongs in every Hall of Fame,” the singer said. “She’s obviously one of the biggest icons of our format, written songs like ‘I Will Always Love You’ and those kind of things that went on to be huge hits. I absolutely think if they want her in there and think she’s deserving, I absolutely think she is.”

Music evolves. And, what might have been rock decades ago, might sound more like country music to us today. And vice versa. It changes over time, with new audiences, new sounds, and changing opinions. But, above everything else, Parton is a transcendent figure. Like Johnny Cash or Hank Williams who are both in the Rock Hall, they are figures that go above genre.

Even if Dolly Parton doesn’t think she deserves it, there are plenty of folks like Jason Aldean that think she absolutely belongs.

When the ballot was revealed and Dolly Parton was on it, folks reacted a lot like Jason Aldean. She belongs! A lot of people thought she would be a shoo-in. Parton just didn’t feel as though she earned her spot on the ballot. However, it’s also been a learning process.

“I didn’t feel exactly right about [being nominated],” she said. “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America, I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music.”

Even after folks said that it was more than just rock acts in the Rock Hall, she wasn’t budging much.

“I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than [just for rock musicians],” Parton explained. “But I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

So, what will happen? The inductees will be announced in May and things will be revealed then. Until that happens, we will just have to wait and see what happens with the Queen of Country in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.