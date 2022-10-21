Jason Aldean Drops Epic Highlight Reel From ‘First Hometown Show in 4 Years’: VIDEO

Jason Aldean played his “first hometown show in 4 years” this week. And highlights from the event prove that it was an epic reunion.

The singer returned to Georgia on Oct. 17 and played for a massive crowd at the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA. After he wrapped up, Alden posted a reel of all his favorite moments on Instagram. And he showed that the experience is “gonna be a tough one to beat.”

The video gives a few glimpses of Aldean backstage with his wife, Brittany. And then it moves into the moment the audience gives him a more than enthusiastic welcome as he makes his way to the microphone.

With his hit Midnight and Missin’ You, playing in the background, Jason Aldean high-fives his fans from the stage and jams with his bandmates. And several shots show the energy from the thousands of people who packed into the stadium.

“Was the absolute best one we’ve been to!!! We’ve been seeing you for the last 10 years,” one fan commented

“Great night cowboy!!” added his announcer, Dee Jay Silver.

Jason Aldean’s Hometown Inspired His Two Most Recent Albums

It makes sense that Jason Aldean would be so pumped to head back to Georgia. Because not only does he have fond memories of growing up in Macon, but the Grammy-nominated singer credits it for his illustrious country music career—So much so that he named his two most recent albums Macon and Georgia.

The deep south town raised major stars such as Otis Redding and the Allman Brothers. And he said the culture that surrounded him as a child inspired his style today. So, when it came time to craft his most recent albums, he paid tribute to his roots.

“I kinda always felt like where I grew up and where I was from, ya know, had such a big impact on me as a person and a really big impact on music,” he explained in a Twitter post. “I mean, growing up there it was a hotbed for music. For me, it sorta shaped my music and things that I like to sing about.”

My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between Country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my own way. pic.twitter.com/j2vOr15hUb — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) October 9, 2021

Aldean explained that Macon has its own style that blends “country music, southern rock, blues, and R&B,” which helped him find his own unique sound. And in the lyrics, of the combined tracks, he tells stories of growing up in the unique, wholesome city.

“Me and my friends, we were like every other teenager,” he admitted. “We’d go out and try to score some beers somewhere and go ride around and try to get into a little trouble but just enough to where you didn’t get caught.”