Jason Aldean Fan’s 2014 Death Ruled a Homicide: Report

In 2014, authorities found the body of Jason Aldean fan Cory Barron in a dumpster at the Lorain County landfill in Cleveland, Ohio. Officials found the 22-year-old him four days after he’d been last seen attending Aldean’s concert at Cleveland’s Progressive Field.

At the time of the discovery, local authorities looked into the theory that he fell into a trash chute at the venue, which led to the dumpster. Then, two months after Barron’s demise, the coroner’s office found no evidence to suggest his death was anything other than a tragic accident.

However, Barron’s loved ones still had unanswered questions about Barron’s final moments. In addition, the mystery remained of how and why the young country music fan died.

Later, his family decided to keep searching for answers. As a result, they hired a private investigator. They also launched a billboard campaign and hotline and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to an indictment.

Authorities find Jason Aldean fan’s death in 2014 was a homicide, not an accident

Now, over eight years later, the investigators believe that Barron’s death resulted from a homicide, not an accident. The new discovery comes as officials find further information about the night he perished.

“Since the death of Cory Bannon in 2014, an additional investigation has been conducted by private investigators and the Cleveland Division of Police. The Lorain County Coroner has been provided with information by the Cleveland Police that Cory Bannon was involved in an altercation at Progressive Field prior to his disappearance and death,” a statement from the Coroner’s Office said.

The statement added: “In light of the additional information, his death was due to the actions or failure to act of another person or persons. The manner of death for Cory Bannon has been changed from undetermined to homicide.”

However, the new report repeats what authorities already knew about the case. According to officials, he had “multiple blunt impacts to the head, trunk, and extremities. He got these injuries “due to descent down a trash chute into an enclosed dumpster.”

In addition, the coroner’s office said alcohol was found in tissue samples taken from Barron. However, his blood-alcohol level could not be accurately measured due to the state of his body. No drugs were found in the tissue samples.

The only new information we have is that the manner of his death is now ruled as a homicide. After the sad news initially came out in 2014, Jason Aldean also made sure to extend his sympathies. He took to social media to pen a message to Barron’s loved ones.

“My sincere condolences go out to Cory Bannon’s family and friends,” he wrote at the time. “My heart is heavy for you all and you are in my thoughts and prayers.”