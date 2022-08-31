Jason Aldean Fans Support Wife Brittany After She Drops Subtle Reference To Drama With Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope

It’s been a whirlwind of social media posts and comments over the last week after country music stars Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope joined forces in response to comments made by Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany. Now, Brittany is back on social media sharing her busy life with fans, noting that it has been an “eventful weekend.”

Now, one look at Brittany’s post shows us that she and her country music superstar husband have been very busy over the last few days as Aldean continues his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.

However, there is a subtle reference in the post referencing the recent online drama. And, fans are out to show their unending support for Brittany and her husband amid the social media tension.

It’s been a few days since Jason Aldean’s better half took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her “tomboy phase.” In this Instagram message, Brittany notes that she “would really like to thank” her parents for not changing her gender when she went through her “tomboy phase.”

“I love this girly life,” she adds in her Insta caption.

However, a few days later this post started a social media war as country music singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope responded to Brittany’s Instagram. First Cassagee Pope calls Brittany out for her message noting “You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging.”

However, the singer notes, “here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice.”

It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) August 26, 2022

Maren Morris was then quick to respond in the comments with the message: “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Since then, Jason Aldean fans have been running with this comment, showing their support for Brittany. Even running with the Barbie reference.

Fans Are Showing Their Support For Brittany

One look at the comments section of Brittany’s recent post shows fans that, even though she may be exchanging words on a very public platform, she has a lot of support. One commenter responds to Brittany’s “eventful weekend” post noting that it “[sure] was & were all here for it.” This commenter finishes the post with the hashtag #barbieparty, referencing the ongoing drama.

“Way to Go Mrs. Aldean speaking your mind,” another fan writes. “Jason way to go backing your Lady (Barbie).”

Another commenter says that they are #teambrittany amid the debate and that they “love the Aldean family.”