Jason Aldean Forced To Cancel Savannah Concert Due To Hurricane Ian

Jason Aldean joins a growing list of country music singers forced to cancel or postpone shows in the path of Hurricane Ian. The “Rock and Roll Cowboy” tour was set for Savannah, Ga. this weekend. As the devastating storm bears down on the West coast of Florida, they’ll postpone to a better time. But fans won’t have to wait long. Check out his message to fans below.

Stay safe Savannah! We’ll see y’all soon. pic.twitter.com/OfFxstRnLQ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) September 28, 2022

“Unfortunately, my Saturday, October 1 performance at Enmarket Arena has been rescheduled to Sunday, October 16 due to Hurricane Ian. Please hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new date! Thank you,” the note that Jason Aldean posted to Twitter read.

“Stay safe Savannah! We’ll see y’all soon,” he added in the caption.

Luke Bryan also canceled a string of dates in Florida ahead of the storm’s arrival. The “Country On” singer was scheduled to play Estero, West Palm Beach and Tampa this weekend. The shows were part of the “Raised Up Right” tour. But like Jason Aldean, he’ll be able to make them up quickly. The dates are now at the beginning of November. His last date was in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28, which made rescheduling easy.

Meanwhile, a big destination festival was postponed in Miramar Beach. Moon Crush: Harvest Moon had a stacked bill. It featured two performances from Eric Church and one from Turnpike Troubadours. The festival was scheduled for late October, but due to the ongoing hurricane season, they can’t secure the proper insurance needed to run a festival. So they’ll punt and regroup. The parent festival, Moon Crush, takes place in spring. It may be difficult to coordinate those two schedules again.

Jason Aldean’s ‘Rock and Roll Cowboy’ Tour Rolls On

The postponed Savannah date comes after a short break that Jason Aldean had scheduled after a stop at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala. on October 15. In the meantime, he’ll bring the party to Evansville, Ind. on September 29 for a show at The Ford Center. This weekend, he also hits Country Thunder Bristol in East Tennessee. There’s a big one at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on October 14.

Jason Aldean’s tour dates continue through October. After the rescheduled Georgia date, he’ll head to Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee. Then, there is a string of Midwest dates that begins in Des Moines, Iowa at Wells Fargo Arena on October 27. His 2022 dates wrap up on November 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla. He’s already looking ahead to the new year with a stop in Scottsdale, Ariz. on February 9. And he’ll hit a big festival in Nebraska next June. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.