Jason Aldean Headlining ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ Season Two

“CMT Campfire Sessions” is returning for a summer season two, with Jason Aldean at the helm. The new season kicks off on Friday, July 15 at 10pm ET/9pm CT. It’s set to have seven new episodes featuring our favorite country music stars. Jason Aldean starts things off, with the season including Brandy Clark, Old Dominion, Little Big Town, and more.

The “CMT Campfire Sessions” series aims to create a stripped-down setting for country music stars to delve deeper into their biggest hits. The fireside setting lends itself to friends swapping stories about music and life, and performing intimate shows for fans.

Full Line-Up of ‘CMT Campfire Sessions’ Season Two

Jul. 15 – Jason Aldean

Jul. 22 – Brandy Clark

Jul. 29 – Clay Walker and Tracy Lawrence

Aug. 5 – Old Dominion

Aug. 12 – Brett Eldredge

Aug. 19 – Old Crow Medicine Show

Aug. 26 – Jon Pardi

Sept. 2 – Little Big Town (pre-recorded)

Sept. 9 – “Covers” One-Hour Special

Jason Aldean Performed at CMA Fest, Announced Tour Last Month

Jason Aldean took to the Nissan Stadium stage on night one of CMA Fest, June 9, to perform everyone’s favorite hits plus some new ones. He whipped the crowd into a frenzy with “My Kinda Party” and “Dirt Road Anthem,” then performed “That’s What Tequila Does” from his newest album, Macon, Georgia. Then he launched into “Trouble With a Heartbreak,” which was on the 2022 release of Macon, Georgia.

If you remember, he released Macon first in 2021, then followed it up with the second half, Georgia this year. It’s a good album; while it’s not full of songs about Georgia, there is an easy-living vibe about it that encapsulates the Georgia style. It is, essentially, a portal into Jason Aldean’s Georgia, how he feels about it, what he gets from his hometown. Do I wish there were more songs that featured the state? Sure, but overall it was a solid collection.

Additionally, in late May, Aldean announced his 2022 Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour. The tour kicks off in July, including supporting acts Gabby Barrett, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Chase Rice, John Morgan, and Dee Jay Silver.

Aldean posted the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Who’s ready for the [Rock n’ Roll Cowboy Tour]?! Excited to announce [Travis Tritt], [Tracy Lawrence], and [Chase Rice] will be joining us for the second half of the tour as [Gabby Barrett] will be having her baby boy. Congratulations to Gabby, and a big thank you to Travis, Tracy, and Chase for jumping in. Let’s go!”

Gabby Barrett will be dropping out around late August to give birth, and big props to her for continuing to perform while pregnant. Jason Aldean is packing a lot of talent into one tour, but it will definitely be a show fans will not want to miss.