jason-aldean-honors-alabama-with-first-ever-christmas-track

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is honoring Alabama with a cover of one of the band’s fan-favorite Christmas songs “Christmas In Dixie.”

This popular Alabama single was initially released 40 years ago in 1982. It’s a festive hit that covers the yuletide magic that occurs all around the country. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama. This is Jason Aldean’s very first-holiday single.

According to Aldean, his decision to do this cover came from his unending respect for Alabama. Aldean notes that the band has been “really influential on my career.”

“So, it’s cool to get to give a nod to my musical heroes,” the singer says in a recent Instagram post announcing the new single. “With the first Christmas song we’ve ever put out.”

Alabama Faces A Major Loss As One Of The Band’s Founders Passes Away

Earlier this week, the news broke that Jeff Cook, one of the founders of the iconic country music group Alabama passed away. In addition to being a founding member of the legendary group, Cook was also a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Musicians Hall of Fame, and the Fiddlers Hall of Fame. According to a statement released earlier this week, Cook passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones in his Destin, Florida home.

Jeff cook was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease over a decade ago. However, the musician didn’t announce the diagnosis publically until 2017.

Jeff Cook Formed Alabama With Fellow Musicians And Cousins In 1969

Jeff Cook was a famed singer, guitarist, and even fiddle player. He joined forces with his cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry in 1969 forming the band which was initially called Young Country. However, soon the band’s name changed to Wildcountry. At this stage, the band had already been playing in cities all around the state. It wasn’t until 1977 that the group changed names again. This time the group dubbed themselves as Alabama. A name that comes in a tribute to the state in which the group grew up.

In the group, Cook played the fiddle and shared the spotlight on the guitar with Randy Owen. Gentry played base and Mark Herndon played the drums.

The Country Music Hall of Fame notes that the popular group “took more than thirty records to the top of the Billboard country chart and sold millions of albums.” These successes hit for the group during a 13-year period from 1980 until 1993.